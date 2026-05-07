On the latest episode of Uthando Nes'thembu , Musa Mseleku and Thobile 'MaKhumalo' were involved in a heated argument

Their issues run deep, and many of their differences were left unresolved as MaKhumalo walked out mid-conversation

Mzansi did not hold back in their criticism towards Musa and MaKhumalo, claiming that Mseleku is jealous of Khumalo's success

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ stars MaKhumalo and Musa Mseleku disagreed once again. Image: Thobilek, Musamseleku

Source: Instagram

After Wednesday's episode of Uthando Nes'thembu, Mzansi is more convinced than ever that tension is brewing between Musa Mseleku and Thobile MaKhumalo.

It seems as though their problems started a long time ago and remain unresolved. As Musa himself said, they have problems they do not want to address, which puts further strain on their marriage.

Musa makes Thobile cry

Clips from the episode have been circulating online, and they depict Thobile in a state of anger and pain as she cried amid their argument. One of their issues is Musa's decision to marry a fifth wife, Samke 'MaKhwela' and how he has already done rituals for their child Methuli.

Thobile raised the fact that Musa had delayed doing a ceremony for Mpilo Mseleku, who is under the care of Thobile. The response he gave his daughter did not sit right with Thobile and the rest of Mzansi.

Another issue that has rocked their marriage is Thobile's sense of independece especially since she built her own home. Musa has a problem with her not informing her about the kitchen renovations, and the fact that she drives a sponsored car from Omoda and Jaeco.

Watch one clip from @YMncam with the caption, "Thobile is so DONE Sana, I can't believe this is finally happening, Makhumalo."

Mzansi drag Musa Mseleku

Viewers did not hold back on their criticism towards Musa Mseleku.

@TheGyal_ claimed:

"Musa is so jealous of the fact that MaKhumalo is doing very well for herself. Haibo, this man."

@rachel_kali stated:

"Musa hates Makhumalo, ain't no way. He's jealous that she built her house and she doesn't need anything from him, and he can't use that against her .that's why he's so mad coz he can't control her anymore."

@dimpho_leyane laughed:

"MaKhumalo literally paid R720 000 in total to Easy Life Kitchen, that’s why Musa is mad, he's jealous."

@Bubbles41897 stated:

"If this here doesn't prove to y'all that Makhumalo is lying when she says she has zero problem with Samke angisazi ke. Cause this is loud and clear."

@Bubbles41897 exclaimed:

"Hehehe, Makhumalo doesn't have a problem with Samke yet; she's the one who is saying Samke is the reason why they're here today. We must start watching and listening to the show, not defend the cause of stanship akuna Stanship lana watch and defend with facts!"

@ShweleNgelosi exclaimed:

"Why would you make your wife feel like this! He can't even pretend to be happy for his wife's accomplishments. He is so intimidated by MaKhumalos' success."

Musa claims ancestral calling caused problems to Thobile

In a previous report from Briefly News, Musa Mseleku explained why MaKhumalo has struggled to have children with him.

The popular polygamist revealed that his third wife's fertility issues are not scientific or medical but rather traditional.

Source: Briefly News