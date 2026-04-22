During an episode of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 that aired on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Musa Mseleku explained why MaKhumalo has struggled to have children with him

The popular polygamist revealed that his third wife's fertility issues are not scientific or medical but rather traditional

His comments sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers agreeing with him, while others argued the issue is medical and suggested options such as IVF

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Musa Mseleku explained the reason behind MaKhumalo’s fertility issues. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Popular polygamist Musa Mseleku has finally revealed the reason why his third wife, Thobile “MaKhumalo” Mseleku, has fertility issues.

This comes after a teaser trailer of Mseleku threatening to expose the real reason for MaKhumalo's inability to bear him children went viral.

During an episode of Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 that aired on Mzansi Magic on Wednesday, 22 April 2026, Musa Mseleku shared why he and MaKhumalo are unable to have children.

Musa Mseleku blames ancestral calling for MaKhumalo’s fertility issues

X (Twitter) user @_Thembalihle_ shared a snippet of Mseleku explaining the reason MaKhumalo has been unable to bear him children. The post was captioned:

“Musa is saying MaKhumalo can't have children because of isiphiwo?”

In the snippet, Musa Mseleku explained that MaKhumalo cannot have children because of her ancestors and because she did not accept her gift.

“When I wanted to protect the surname, I discovered that MaKhumalo has an ancestral gift that she got when I was not in the picture. That ancestral gift has caused MaKhumalo and me to have the challenges we have,” Mseleku said in the clip.

He elaborated that he has never had the same issues with his other wives.

“As I’ve said, I have children of my own, but she and I have a fertility challenge. So, our biggest struggle is that she can’t have children,” he added.

Watch the video below:

During his diary entry, Musa Mseleku explained how MaKhumalo got the ancestral gift of healing.

“I found out that MaKhumalo had a gift that was initially meant for someone else. That person refused to accept that ancestral calling. The gift of being a healer. That person refused the gift and handed it over to MaKhumalo,” Mseleku said.

He explained how the gift caused the fertility issues.

“Now, how does that interfere with the Mseleku household? The gift will always be against your happiness if it is not fulfilled,” Musa Mseleku explained.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts after Musa Mseleku blames ancestral gift for MaKhumalo’s issues

Musa Mseleku’s explanation of why MaKhumalo has fertility issues sparked mixed reactions on X. While some believed Mseleku, others argued that it had nothing to do with ancestors.

Here are some of the comments:

@zeek50101 said:

“Glad he put it out there. So tired of the speculations, bro.”

@bananakid15 explained:

“Her two tubes were cut, making it impossible for her to conceive naturally, basic science. Isiphiwo angazi singenaphi honestly.”

@masabata_mandla said:

“Makhumalo can have kids through IVF, the IVF Musa refuses to participate in.”

@Queennueh shared:

"That might actually be true, for me as someone who went through the same experience. People perceive MaK as this rich woman who carries Mzumbe because of the Ndau spirit, and it stays in your womb and kills until you fully accept it, and after that, you rise even higher ❤️"

Mzansi reacted after Musa Mseleku blamed MaKhumalo's ancestral gift for her infertility issues. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 extended

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Uthando Nes'thembu had been extended with additional episodes.

In light of the extension, it was also revealed when the final episode of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 would air.

Source: Briefly News