On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed when the final episode of Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 will air

The podcaster shared that the current season of the popular reality TV series would feature additional episodes

Fans welcomed the extra episodes after a drama-filled season, while others joked that the show deserves its own 24-hour channel like Big Brother Mzansi

‘Uthando Nes’thembu’ Season 9 final episode date was announced. Image: musamseleku

Source: Twitter

Mzansi Magic has delivered mixed news for Uthando Nes'thembu fans regarding season nine of the hit reality TV series.

Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 has been serving drama from the first episode, with viewers getting a front-row seat as Musa Mseleku and his four wives navigate strained relationships.

The drama has often spilled off-screen into the real world, such as the several times Samke “MaKhwela” Khwela has thrown shade at Thobile “MaKhumalo” Khumalo, or Musa Mseleku has broken his silence regarding the future of his marriage with MaKhumalo.

Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 finale revealed

On Wednesday, 22 April 2026, entertainment commentator and podcaster Phil Mphela shared good news regarding season nine of Uthando Nes’thembu.

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In a post shared on his official X (Twitter) account, Mphela revealed that the reality show, which was scheduled to end next week, had been extended. He also delivered bad news by revealing when the last episode of Uthando Nes’thembu Season 9 will air. The post was captioned:

“Uthando Nes'thembu Extended. Season 9 of the Mzansi Magic reality show about Musa Mseleku and his wives has been extended with 4 additional episodes. This means the current season of #UthandoNesthembu will air its final episode on 14 May 2026.”

See the post below:

SA reacts after Uthando Nes'thembu Season 9 gets extended

In the comments, viewers welcomed the extension, with some praising Mzansi Magic for listening to audiences, while others joked that the drama deserves even more screen time. Some even suggested a 24-hour Big Brother Mzansi-style format for the show.

Here are some of the comments:

@justmandy93 said:

“I like it when broadcasters listen to viewers 🥹 now, from Season 10, can we make it Monday-Friday?”

@4kof_ shared:

“They must increase their packages as well. Whatever they’re getting is not enough for the dirty laundry they are giving us. P.S. It can never be me and mine.”

@lulushezi remarked:

“Marketing! There is no ‘extension" It was part of the plan. These people KNOW how to keep us where they want us, and you know what, I am not complaining.”

@KeSeRomeo asked:

“Did they use AI for this picture? I mean, MaKhumalo said she's never met number 5, but there they're sitting close to each other.”

@Gizelle021696 suggested:

“They mustn't stop. They must have their own channel and play 24 hours like Big Brother. Reruns of old seasons and a reunion special.”

@_Nomy61 remarked:

“This is the only reason I still pay for DStv.”

Mzansi reacted after 'Uthando Nes'thembu' Season 9 final episode date was announced. Image: musamseleku

Source: Instagram

Musa Mseleku dragged into corruption debate

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that Musa Mseleku was mentioned during an online debate about corruption.

The wider discussion kicked off following viral reports that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) seized 17 houses, seven cars and assets linked to an alleged R76.5 million Eskom fraud case.

Source: Briefly News