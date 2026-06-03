SA set to roll out a new HIV prevention injection that could change how protection is delivered

Ramaphosa expected to unveil a major health rollout featuring a long-acting injectable option

Mzansi reacts with mixed feelings as confusion and clarity spread online about what it actually does

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Mohlala Puse spoke about the announcement. Image: @Mohlala Puse

Source: Facebook

A South African man has come out about HIV treatment changes in South Africa. South Africans shared their thoughts.

In the clip posted by Mohlala Puse on Facebook on 02 June 2026, he claims that South Africa won't need ARV tablets anymore and instead will introduce a twice-yearly injectable HIV option called Lenacapavir. He further notes that the injection would replace current ARV treatment and be administered every six months as part of a new rollout. Mohlala stated:

“The South African government decided that they will not be using ARVs anymore; instead, we’ll be injecting the vaccine, Lenacapavir… the injection will be done twice every year.”

SA to roll out an HIV vaccine. Image: @Mohlala Puse

Source: Facebook

Government confirms rolling out HIV prevention injection

A government statement released on 01 June 2026 confirmed that South Africa is preparing to roll out a new HIV prevention injection called Lenacapavir. However, Mohlala's claims that it will be used to replace ARVs, have not been confirmed, though.

How it will work

President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to officially launch the programme this Friday, 05 June 2026, marking a major step in the country’s ongoing HIV prevention efforts. The injectable is designed to offer long-term protection, with one dose providing around six months of coverage, reducing the need for daily pills or more frequent injections.

According to the Presidency, the rollout is being positioned as a key milestone in the fight against HIV/AIDS, bringing together government, civil society, private sector partners, and global health funders. Health Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi and other provincial leaders are expected to attend the launch event at Lilian Ngoyi Stadium in Secunda, Mpumalanga. The initiative aims to reduce new infections and strengthen South Africa’s long-term HIV prevention strategy.

View the Facebook post here:

Viewers share their confusion and concern.

The comment section quickly turned into a mix of excitement, fear, and misinformation correction. This is what Mzansi had to say on Mohlala Puse's page:

Khothatso Gidion said:

“The country is making a huge leap in medical science 🫡”

Morongwa Mogolegeng asked:

“I don't trust cupcake. Why now?”

Mavis Nancy Makena warned:

“The injection is for prevention for the negative people, not for positive people.”

Johanna Marakalla said:

“This injection is going to finish people 😭”

Fiona Sebek explained:

“Lenacapavir is a PreP for HIV-negative individuals to prevent infection.”

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Source: Briefly News