A Freedom Front Plus member has explained his decision to apply for the refugee programme in the United States of America

SJ Du Venage discussed in an interview with Reuters whether he had experienced any persecution in South Africa

Social media users weighed in on Du Venage's motivations, sharing mixed reactions to his interview and his statements in it

A South African politician explained his decision to seek refuge in the US as he fears he will be targeted in the future. Image: Du Venage SJ (Facebook)/ Lynne Gilbert

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – A South African politician has sparked division online after admitting that he applied for the United States’ refugee programme because he had a fear of future persecution rather than past harm.

Speaking to Reuters, SJ Du Venage explained how relieved he was when Donald Trump opened the door for Afrikaners to start a new life in the US. The Trump administration opened the refugee programme to Afrikaners, who he claimed were being racially persecuted in the country.

Du Venage opens up on his decision to apply

In his interview with Reuters, the Freedom Front Plus member said he grew up fearing what would happen to white South Africans once Apartheid was over. He added that those fears persisted, even though he didn’t experience any mistreatment.

"When Trump's offer came, it was an ⁠opportunity from heaven," he told the media house.

Donald Trump opened up the refugee programme for Afrikaners in South Africa. Image: Leon Neal

Source: Getty Images

FF+ member waiting for approval

He explained that he had a seven-hour interview with U.S. ​Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) in Pretoria already and was now waiting for approval.

He added that he had completed medical and background checks required by US authorities and had sold his home already.

A life coach and former personal trainer, he added that his refugee claim was based on fear of being targeted in the future rather than having experienced any persecution in the past. Both scenarios can qualify someone for the refugee programme according to the US Embassy.

South Africans react to Du Venage’s admission

Social media users shared varied reactions to the politician's claims about wanting to leave for fear of future persecution.

@_TheWhirlwind_ said:

“As a white South African, I believe South Africa would be a better place if many of these right-wing politicians, whose politics often seem rooted in racial division, chose to leave. I yearn for a society where people can live together in peace and friendship, without being defined by skin colour or ethnicity.”

@GravettSarah added:

“As a white South African, this is ridiculous and likely dishonest. Why not be honest and say that you see an opportunity that you wish to pursue?”

@Iam_Mxo stated:

“He is going to get a rude awakening. The US is a brutal place for someone in their late 50s. The medical bills, the cost of housing and the fact that you don’t get much with the rand. I hope he has the right skills; otherwise, he will be back soon.”

@Shadow99885491 urged:

“Please, can Murica take this one. He is trouble that we don't want here. Let this one scam you instead of us.”

@Conte13V noted:

“It appears that he’s been afraid of persecution since the early 1990s. Talk about crying wolf.”

@NexWorldIntel noted:

“Seeking refuge over fears of future persecution is a serious claim, but asylum cases ultimately depend on evidence, not politics.”

@YOLO_TrustSelf said:

“Seeking refuge before persecution even happens is a pretty stark signal about how broken the political trust has become.”

Other stories about Afrikaners in America

Briefly News has reported that numerous white South Africans have shared videos of their new lives in the USA.

South Africans were not impressed by a video showing Afrikaners who have resettled in the United States receiving assistance from the government.

A South African woman inspired Mzansi with her apartment and success in the United States.

A proudly Afrikaans-speaking lady working in the US showed off her fancy neighbourhood, full of big homes and quiet spots.

Source: Briefly News