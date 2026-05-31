Jason Vanporppal, the American who travelled from Uganda to South Africa by skateboard, completed his mission, but he was completely taken by his final destination

The American had a whirlwind experience when he travelled through South Africa without the help of any powered vehicles

His update after spending some time in Cape Town made it clear he was officially one of the many foreigners who fall hopelessly in love with South Africa

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The American skateboarder shared that he is eager to stay in South Africa. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: Facebook

American skateboarding fanatic Jason Vanporppal completed his mission to travel thousands of kilometres in an effort to raise funding for the biggest skate park in Uganda. His destination was Cape Town, but he was treated like a celebrity when he made his way throughout the country. In a video posted on 30 May 2026, he told people that South Africa was really growing on him.

Jason asked South Africans what the best way was to officially live in South Africa. The skater is having the time of his life in Cape Town and shared that he is dreading leaving. The plethora of opportunities and things to do in Cape Town struck a chord with him, and he did not think he would love it as much as he does. Jason hinted that he is considering finding a place to stay in the Mother City because he feels that there is still so much he has not yet done. He jokingly asked viewers to point him in the right direction if they want to be a South African citizen because he's in love with the people and the place. Watch his video below:

South Africa divided over American skateboarder

Even after all the love the American skater received all over the country, people were brutally honest in their comments. Some brought various issues, including gentrification in Cape Town, which has pushed up property prices. Others shared their idea with some suggesting that he start a skateboarding Academy in South Africa. Read the comments below:

Jason Vanporppal left South Africans impressed with his skateboarding skills. Image: Jason Vanporppal

Source: UGC

Vanessa Povey said:

"SA is a very special and unique country. Our people are truly wonderful, and our spirit is incredible. Wait till you watch a Springbok Rugby game live. Our food, our environment, honesty we are a blessed nation and people."

ashyp commented:

"We have enough people here, bro. Traffic sucks because people keep coming here, and the infrastructure can’t support it. Also, our government sucks."

Tsakani N🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦 wrote:

"With all the welcoming celebration the other day, I knew it'll end up here, I knew it won't end well 🤣"

its_laylaa_nation💋 pointed out:

"No one is gonna tell him about load shedding and water shortage in our land and how the government is just taking us for a fool, and food prices is high as well as electricity and petrol, etc."

Juanita de ru🇿🇦 suggested:

"I'm literally seeing kids skate in the streets again since your journey, so I think start an academy. "

Saarkie Myburgh added:

"Someone must hook you up with Minister of Sports and Culture Gayton McKenzie. You will be a good ambassador for sports."

American skater suffers drone mishap

Briefly News previously reported that a US skateboarder’s emotional speech in the Mother City took a chaotic and amusing turn after he was accidentally struck by a drone. The skateboarder shared a video on his TikTok account, @jaayfilms, on 26 May 2026, after documenting his travel until he reached Cape Town on day 106 of his journey across the African continent.

Standing before a large, cheering crowd at a local skatepark, the American athlete reflected on what his time in South Africa had taught him. He spoke passionately about how the country taught him to love people and expressed his gratitude to the communities for coming together.

In the middle of the speech, a low-flying camera drone flew directly into the skateboarder's head. Despite the shock of the sudden impact, TikTok user @jaayfilms laughed off the incident and asked the crowd if anyone managed to film it so he could use the footage.

Source: Briefly News