A lion sighting in Kruger has landed a safari guide in hot water after footage allegedly showed a vehicle making a questionable move off the road

The clip has sparked debate online, with many asking whether the pursuit of a better view crossed a line

Park guidelines make it clear that visitors should keep their distance, follow the rules, and let wildlife do its thing without interference

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Kruger National Park began probe into guide.

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A safari guide's conduct has come under scrutiny after a vehicle was allegedly filmed leaving a designated route during a lion sighting in the Kruger National Park (KNP), prompting an investigation by SANParks.

According to the Citizen's article on 08 June 2026, a formal complaint submitted to SANParks noted that an open safari vehicle allegedly drove off the designated roadway and entered the bush while approaching a group of lions.

It is further alleged that the vehicle's actions may have influenced the lions' movement towards the road, raising concerns among wildlife enthusiasts and industry professionals. The incident reportedly took place on the S25 road on 2 June.

Video footage of the incident has reportedly been submitted as evidence. An experienced FGASA-qualified field guide, who spoke anonymously, criticised the alleged actions and stressed the importance of ethical conduct in the industry.

"From an ethical point of view, it is just wrong, full stop."

Kruger rules include respecting the animals.

Source: Getty Images

Kruger rules include respecting the wildlife

Kruger's self-drive guide encourages visitors to slow down, stick to the rules, and enjoy nature without interfering. Some of the rules include:

Respect the animals' space - Visitors are reminded never to feed wildlife, drive too close to animals, or leave designated roads. Animals always have the right of way, and guests should keep a respectful distance during sightings. Off-road driving is not allowed in Kruger National Park.

Slow down and enjoy the bush - The slower you drive, the more likely you are to spot wildlife hidden in the bush.

Time your drives right - Animals are usually most active early in the morning and late in the afternoon. Visitors are encouraged to plan game drives around these periods and take it easy during the hotter middle hours of the day when many animals rest.

Pull in and soak it all up - The guide encourages visitors to stop at picnic spots, rest camps, and official lookout points. Taking a break from the car allows people to listen to the sounds of the bush, spot birds, and appreciate the landscape instead of focusing only on big-game sightings.

Don't race from sighting to sighting - Kruger advises visitors to avoid treating wildlife viewing like a checklist.

Stay in your car - Unless at a designated picnic site, rest camp, or official get-out point, visitors should remain inside their vehicles.

Switch off and watch - The guide suggests stopping at waterholes and riverbanks, switching off the engine, and simply watching.

Chat to other visitors - Kruger recommends checking sightings boards at camps and talking to fellow visitors about recent sightings.

Pack the basics - Essentials include binoculars, water, snacks, insect repellent, a torch, a map, and a warm jacket for early morning drives. Even summer mornings can be chilly in an open vehicle.

Keep the bush peaceful - Visitors are encouraged to keep noise levels down by avoiding loud music, shouting, and unnecessary disturbances. Many people visit Kruger for the wilderness experience, and the quiet surroundings help everyone enjoy the park.

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Source: Briefly News