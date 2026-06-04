The celebration of Kruger National Park’s 100th anniversary has been profoundly impacted following the murder of Ernst and Dina Marais, an elderly couple from Mossel Bay.

Kruger Lowveld Tourism looked back on the park’s heritage before the horror shadowed its history of wildlife and scenic adventure

A video of Kruger National Park's centennial era (1926-2026) marked a historic milestone in South African conservation and tourism

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Kruger National Park's 100th birthday warmed some South Africans' hearts. Image: Kruger National Park / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Kruger National Park celebrated 100 years of conservation, history, and global connection on 31 May 2026. To honour the major milestone, Kruger Lowveld Tourism released a touching tribute that reflects on the park’s evolution over the past century. The centenary milestone comes after an elderly couple died in an attack by criminals who were in the game reserve.

A recent Facebook post highlighted the early days of the game reserve before the gates and roads in 1926. The park's history is as a place to protect one of the continent's most diverse wild spaces. Over a century, Kruger developed into the heartbeat of the safari tourism space in South Africa. The clip gave all stakeholders their flowers, from the rangers to the visitors. Watch the video below:

Kruger National Park applauded

The video reminded many of the good old days and shared their fond memories of the park before the murder tragedy. The Kruger National centennial announcement triggered a profound sense of nostalgia among long-time visitors. Even with the tragic loss of the Marais, positive reactions were a testament to the strong connection that the park maintains with its global audience. Read online users' comments below:

Kruger National Park is a treasured spot to many in South Africa. Image: Kruger National Park / Facebook

Source: Facebook

Jp Vd Westhuizen commented:

"A lot is put in by passionate people to make this wilderness pure bliss with its different camp settings and offerings. It's a natural and historical heritage that should be preserved. It also creates many direct, indirect and induced employment opportunities. Not without challenges!!! My hats off to the rangers and workers."

David J Collins remarked:

"Sacred sanction for all who heed the call and for all who are weary of city life, just what the doctor ordered."

Zoby Mattheys Price shared a fond memory:

"I remember going to the Park when the Staff used to come around to the huts early each morning, calling. Coffee, coffee, coffee."

Cathy Smit wrote:

"My HAPPIEST PLACE ON EARTH!! Been going since 1960, when 6 yrs old - now 72!! Congratulations to our wonderful and beloved Kruger National Park!

Penny Kearns shared her gratitude:

"We have been visiting for half of this time and feel it is the best place on earth. Thank you to the many who have made this park so wonderful."

Other Briefly News stories about Kruger National Park

Some wildlife enthusiasts shared their apprehension about Kruger National Park after its 100th anniversary, following the deaths of Dina and Ernst Marais.

A wildlife photographer's safety tips following the deaths in the game reserve sparked mixed reactions among online users.

Another man sparked discussions about the Kruger National Park following the brutal murders of the elderly couple.

Source: Briefly News