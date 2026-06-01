A safari guide shared a hard-hitting video on Kruger National Park's 100th anniversary, calling out serious problems threatening the park's future

He went on to call out many issues that he said are affecting the park, and most of these are because of a lack of accountability

People were moved by his message, with some calling it an important wake-up call for SANParks and everyone who loves the park

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A tour guide at Kruger National Park. Images: @Thexperienceafrica

Source: Facebook

Kruger National Park turned 100 on 31 May 2026, and while most people were celebrating, one tour guide, Curt, who guides private safaris across southern and East Africa, shared something he felt needed to be heard:

"Today, we celebrate 100 years of the Kruger National Park, a century of protecting wild spaces and awe-inspiring wildlife. A huge thank you to the dedicated rangers, staff, and conservationists who work tirelessly to preserve this national treasure. Your persistence and fortitude ensures that future generations will be able to experience the magic of the wild. May this sanctuary continue to inspire and thrive for another hundred years!"

But the video itself told a different story. Standing inside the park, Curt said that before the celebrations, South Africa needs to be honest about what's happening inside Kruger's gates.

Rot inside Kruger's gates

Curt listed speeding as one of the biggest problems, saying it's completely out of control. He said staff vehicles, delivery trucks and construction vehicles are among the worst offenders, and that roadkill is a direct result. He called it unacceptable that the very people meant to protect the animals are scaring and hurting them.

He also raised concerns about illegal substances entering and leaving the park, calling for airport-grade scanning technology at all gates and lie detector tests for staff to ensure everyone working there is there for the right reasons.

Kruger has recorded over 1.3 million tourists annually in recent years and remains one of South Africa's most visited destinations. The park's 100th anniversary comes just days after the first tourist murders in its history, when a retired couple was found dead near Crooks Corner in the northern section of the reserve.

Curt's call to action

Curt said social media has turned every visitor into a guardian, and that anyone who sees something wrong should film it and post it.

He quoted David Attenborough and pointed to renovations at Skukuza as proof that improvement is possible. His message was that the park belongs to the animals and to future generations, and everyone needs to start acting like it.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi agrees with the Kruger warning

People had plenty to say about Curt's message on his Facebook page:

@Heather Short VD Merwe said:

"Your passion for Kruger is contagious and has inspired me to keep exploring and learning about this incredible park."

@Jill Mackinlay wrote:

"Education is everything."

@Jill Mackinlay added:

"Well done, Curt."

@Nicki Gough responded:

"I like this."

A tour guide. Images: @Thexperienceafrica

Source: Facebook

More stories on Kruger National Park

Briefly News recently reported on a group of tourists at South Post in Kruger who got far more than they bargained for when an elephant decided their vehicle looked interesting.

recently reported on a group of tourists at South Post in Kruger who got far more than they bargained for when an elephant decided their vehicle looked interesting. A conservation organisation issued an urgent plea after the Kruger murders, warning that something bad could happen to the park if tourists stop visiting.

A tourist who broke the rules at a lion sighting inside Kruger left South Africans furious after a video of the moment spread across social media.

Source: Briefly News