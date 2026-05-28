A video showed the harrowing moment that an elephant displayed unexpected behaviour while tourists were watching

Safari enthusiasts who were at South Post at Kruger went on a sightseeing mission, which escalated when they ran into an elephant

With the guide's confidence that the elephant was calm, but everyone was in for a surprise when it turned out to have its own ideas

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An elephant targeted a vehicle full of people at South Post at Kruger. Image: AJ_Watt

Source: Getty Images

A video captured the harrowing moment when an elephant turned on people. Visitors at South Post at Kruger learned a tough lesson about how unpredictable the big mammals could be. The clip posted on 24 May 2026 amassed attention and reactions from people, and they were stunned by its strength.

A group of tourists at South Post at Kruger were happily gazing at an elephant when it started approaching them. Everybody remained quiet and still, but the elephant kept coming closer, and then it charged and pushed the vehicle. By then, the guide was trying to manoeuvre away from the elephant, but it only kept coming. They were able to make their escape when the elephant stopped pushing them, and they made a quick getaway in the safari vehicle. Watch the video below:

How strong is an elephant?

Online users were stunned by the video that captured the world's strongest land animal, lifting to 6, 000kg. People expressed how they would react in the same situation. Read the comments below:

An Elephant moved a safari vehicle with ease. Image: Keegan J Checks / Pexels

Source: UGC

Rouan Kritzinger was touched by the safari:

"He wasn't even aggressive. I think curiosity made him anxious when he saw that his actions sparked a reaction. Nobody is wrong there."

Larné Delport related to the scary video:

"Happened to us at Addo. Big elephant charged at the car and we had to reverse at a moerse speed, kakked myself. I was like 10. I am still traumatised til this day and refuse to go to Addo again. Never left my mind. I'm safe at home, please don't invite me to the elephant park lol.

Karina Suter speculated about the elephant's behaviour:

"He was absolutely fine. Looked calm. Then he decided to test his strength on the vehicle, but starting it and reversing made him react badly. You had to think about your guests. It's one of those situations where it could have worked out perfectly or not."

Safariguides Africa felt all the people in the car were lucky:

"Really glad you all lived and that neither the Guide nor the gearbox were gored. This could have turned out very bad."

Other Briefly News stories about animals

South Africans were stunned by a video showing the moment a large python was seen over the window of an occupied guest room at a private game reserve.

Online users were mortified by a video showing a predator that found its way into the city and was chasing a woman in a video.

A man found a whole puff adder inside his home, and a TikTok video showed the harrowing moment that became a viral hit.

Source: Briefly News