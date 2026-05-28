Woolworths at Menlyn Park Shopping Mall Hit by Early Morning Explosive Device Detonation
- The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a criminal investigation after an unidentified explosive device detonated within a Woolworths outlet
- The midnight explosion occurred at 01:00 on Thursday, 28 May 2026, on a product shelf inside the Woolworths branch at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre
- Elite bomb disposal and crime scene units are sweeping the commercial premises to figure out the exact nature of the weapon and track down the unknown perpetrators
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The South African Police Service (SAPS) is handling a high-priority criminal investigation following a shocking security breach at one of Pretoria's busiest shopping districts. According to police reports, the unidentified explosive went off inside the Woolworths store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.
The alarming incident reported by Caxton Network News occurred during the early hours of Thursday, 28 May 2026. SAPS Tshwane District spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, confirmed that the store manager received an urgent telephone call from night-shift staff members around 01:00 on the retail floor. First responders and emergency support services were dispatched to the mall.
An explosive device goes off inside a Woolworths store
They closed off the area to secure the premises and establish a safe operational grid. Preliminary forensic details indicate that the mysterious explosive device had been placed on one of the retail store shelves before being triggered. At the time of the blast, five night shift store staff were working on the floor nearby. Miraculously, law enforcement confirmed that no injuries or civilian fatalities were reported during the event. The physical damage resulting from the explosion was confined to the immediate shelving units and surrounding food products.
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SAPS bomb disposal unit sweeps Menlyn retailer for forensic clues
Following the initial emergency response, a collection of specialised law enforcement units was dispatched to the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre to gather evidence. Teams processing the crime scene included regional detectives, the SAPS K9 Unit, Crime Scene Management experts, and specialised technicians from the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit. The main focus of the operation remains tracking down actionable clues and determining the operational design of the device. The local publication also noted that a formal criminal case has been registered at the local station. Authorities confirmed that no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.
5 Briefly News Woolworths-related articles
- A Woolworths employee captured hearts across South Africa after documenting his emotional journey from the scullery to the espresso machine at Menlyn Park Shopping Mall.
- South Africa’s culinary elite gathered in Cape Town for the 2026 Eat Out Woolworths Restaurant Awards to honour the country’s finest dining destinations.
- A content creator shared her amazing experience at the grand relaunch of Woolworths Tygervalley store in Cape Town, showcasing its stunning new design and unique features.
- A woman shared an exciting experiment she was conducting to test the shelf life of Woolworths' fresh fruits and vegetables, which still looked fresh on the second day.
- A local woman set herself the challenge to get lunch for under R30 at Woolworths and came back with chicken strips and a crusty bread roll, which she enjoyed at work with coffee.
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Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za