The South African Police Service (SAPS) has launched a criminal investigation after an unidentified explosive device detonated within a Woolworths outlet

The midnight explosion occurred at 01:00 on Thursday, 28 May 2026, on a product shelf inside the Woolworths branch at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre

Elite bomb disposal and crime scene units are sweeping the commercial premises to figure out the exact nature of the weapon and track down the unknown perpetrators

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Local officials have confirmed that a device exploded at a local Woolworths. Image: @exclusivekueen / @ExtrovertedGent

Source: Twitter

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is handling a high-priority criminal investigation following a shocking security breach at one of Pretoria's busiest shopping districts. According to police reports, the unidentified explosive went off inside the Woolworths store at Menlyn Park Shopping Centre.

The alarming incident reported by Caxton Network News occurred during the early hours of Thursday, 28 May 2026. SAPS Tshwane District spokesperson, Captain Johan van Dyk, confirmed that the store manager received an urgent telephone call from night-shift staff members around 01:00 on the retail floor. First responders and emergency support services were dispatched to the mall.

An explosive device goes off inside a Woolworths store

They closed off the area to secure the premises and establish a safe operational grid. Preliminary forensic details indicate that the mysterious explosive device had been placed on one of the retail store shelves before being triggered. At the time of the blast, five night shift store staff were working on the floor nearby. Miraculously, law enforcement confirmed that no injuries or civilian fatalities were reported during the event. The physical damage resulting from the explosion was confined to the immediate shelving units and surrounding food products.

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The shocking incident happened with five staff members on night duty. Image: Andrii Iemelyanenko

Source: Getty Images

SAPS bomb disposal unit sweeps Menlyn retailer for forensic clues

Following the initial emergency response, a collection of specialised law enforcement units was dispatched to the Menlyn Park Shopping Centre to gather evidence. Teams processing the crime scene included regional detectives, the SAPS K9 Unit, Crime Scene Management experts, and specialised technicians from the SAPS Bomb Disposal Unit. The main focus of the operation remains tracking down actionable clues and determining the operational design of the device. The local publication also noted that a formal criminal case has been registered at the local station. Authorities confirmed that no suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made.

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Source: Briefly News