A Woolworths employee captured hearts across South Africa after documenting his emotional journey from the scullery to the espresso machine

The video was shared on TikTok, leaving viewers inspired by his humility and his declaration that his promotion was proof of a higher power at work

Social media users flooded the comments section praising the young man for his gratitude, with some pledging to support his new role by visiting his station for coffee

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A local man filmed his reaction to receiving a long-awaited career promotion outside his workplace. Image: @kagisomashao012

Source: TikTok

A young man's infectious joy turned a Woolworths promotion into a national celebration of perseverance and faith after sharing his big news with his followers.

The clip was shared by TikTok user @kagisomashao012 on 13 May 2026, where it went viral, amassing over 2K comments from a deeply moved online community.

The creator from Pretoria was visibly ecstatic as he recounted his professional growth within the company, moving from a seasonal worker to a permanent position.

From the scullery to the front line

After spending time in the scullery washing dishes, he moved up the ranks to become a barista at Menlyn Main Central Square. Overwhelmed by the milestone, TikTok user @kagisomashao012 noted that God is alive as he reflected on how far he had come in his career.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi rallies behind the new barista

The viral video sparked a wave of support, with many viewers suggesting that his gratitude was the reason for his continued elevation. Some promised the Woolies employee that they would go out of their way to buy coffee from him to show their support. Others looked even further ahead, predicting he would eventually reach head-office levels. To help him get there, they advised him to take short courses to boost his qualifications for future leadership roles.

The new barista reflected on his journey from a seasonal scullery worker to a front-of-house professional. Image: @kagisomashao012

Source: TikTok

User @zahniiy_m added:

"Your level of gratitude for everything is the reason why God will keep on showing up for you 🫂."

User @Ms Monoks said:

"I’m coming there to buy coffee from you 🤍."

User @Star commented:

"You are genuinely happy, that’s very rare. Congratulations."

User @Malums shared:

"Tomorrow I’ll pop by to buy coffee, I love your energy and gratitude, I work opposite Menlyn Main, ko Time Square."

User @ZaZaMamoepa commented:

"Next is the senior manager post, then the store manager, then to the head office. Please do a certificate in administration, or something at Unisa, as you grow in your work 🥰."

User @Vincent said:

"You’ve got such an awesome aura. Congratulations on the promotion, mate🔥!"

3 Briefly News Woolworths-related articles

A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price, noting their huge price difference, which shocked many social media users.

A content creator shared her amazing experience at the grand relaunch of Woolworths Tygervalley store in Cape Town, showcasing its stunning new design and unique features.

A woman shared an exciting experiment she was conducting to test the shelf life of Woolworths' fresh fruits and vegetables, which still looked fresh on the second day.

Source: Briefly News