A TikToker left Mzansi buzzing after showing how far R250 goes at the new Checkers store inside Gateway Theatre of Shopping in Umhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal. @kielle.naidu posted the TikTok video on 30 May 2026, and it quickly got people talking about the surprisingly affordable menu on offer.

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

TikToker @kielle.naidu trying out the iced drinks. Images: @kielle.naidu

Source: TikTok

The new store inside the mall sits at Palm Boulevard on the ground floor. It is separate from the existing Checkers Hyper already in the complex.

What’s on the menu?

The menu goes well beyond your usual supermarket fare. Matcha lattes, Biscoff iced teas, wraps, and fresh chicken all made the cut. A waffle stick dipped in chocolate and pistachio set the pair back just R20. The tender chicken with chips is made fresh in store, cooked right there on the spot.

An iced pistachio latte came in at R30, and a Biscoff latte with almond milk cost only R25. Salads and smoothies are also available for those watching what they eat. Four people walked away well-fed on a budget most Mzansi shoppers would happily take.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans in the comments were largely impressed. Several people said they could not wait to visit when it is less busy. Others raved about the tandoori chicken in particular. A few shoppers flagged that the store is smaller than the existing Checkers Hyper nearby, but for the price, most said it was well worth the trip.

Watch the video below:

More articles involving Checkers

Checkers and Meals on Wheels joined forces across South Africa in May 2026 to deliver R1 million worth of stationery to nearly 9,000 learners.

Instagram prankster Jae Myk left a Checkers cashier completely stunned after paying for chips with money he had secretly hidden inside the bag.

In a Checkers trolley dash video, BigManKG surprises a woman with a cash gift, leading to an emotional reaction that leaves viewers touched.

Source: Briefly News