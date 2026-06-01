Zephany Nurse opened up about her relationship with her kidnapper, Lavona Solomon, in a resurfaced podcast clip

She described Lavona as a family-oriented mother, but admitted that discovering her criminal past broke her heart into a million pieces

The footage from a 2025 podcast interview sparked a massive debate as shocked viewers expressed both anger and sympathy

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Podcaster Josh shared a clip of a moving interview with a young lady who was raised by her kidnapper. Image: Joshwideawake

Source: Facebook

A moving podcast video featuring Zephany Nurse, who was abducted two days after birth, has resurfaced and captured the attention of social media users across South Africa. The clip taken from a 2025 interview with podcast host Joshwideawake was reshared on Facebook on 25 May 2026.

Zephany Nurse was born at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town on 29 April 1997 and was tragically abducted on 1 May 1997, just 2 days after birth. She grew up believing her kidnapper, Lavona Solomon, was her biological mother, only discovering the shocking truth as a teenager. Speaking openly with Facebook user Joshwideawake, Zephany became noticeably emotional when asked to describe the woman who raised her and what her life was like before the kidnapping was exposed.

Zephany describes life with Lavona

During the interview, Zephany admitted that discussing Lavona still brings up intense emotions. Despite the criminality behind her upbringing, she acknowledged the maternal bond they shared, explaining that Lavona had always been a mother to her in ways that nobody could ever take away. She described Lavona as a family-oriented person who dedicated herself to acts of service as both a mother and a wife to the father who raised her.

Watch the Facebook reel below:

Mzansi is divided over the stolen child narrative

The emotional footage triggered a wave of mixed reactions online as viewers tried to process the complex situation. Many expressed sympathy for Zephany’s biological mother, who spent nearly two decades weeping for her stolen newborn baby and missing out on important milestones. Others, however, admitted to feeling conflicted, showing sympathy for Lavona because she raised Zephany so well. A separate group firmly rejected any excuses, arguing that kidnapping a two-day-old infant is a horrific crime and that Lavona deserved her prison sentence.

Josh was praised by many viewers for giving Zephany a platform to share her story. Image: Joshwideawake

Source: Facebook

User @Nomps Nxumalo commented:

"I think people want to tell this young lady how to feel. That is her mom. She loved her and raised her despite what she resorted to having her. I feel she deserves forgiveness; she's just a broken woman."

User @Mega Scholtz shared:

"I always saw the two of you waiting for the taxi. And you always looked so smart and neat in your school clothes. I always admired you and Lavona."

User @Shihaam Ismail added:

"Every situation has eyes with different perspectives depending on where they stand in the story. Zephanys perspective of her kidnapper is 'her mom', because this is who raised her and who she knows to be her mom. I understand why she was heartbroken."

User @Wade Miller commented:

"Crazy story, actually grew up with the family, and the words the daughter is using are true. Still shocked by what happened, and never expected that from the mom for one second."

User @Martha Links Nelson shared:

"Nothing that woman did will ever be able to overwrite the pain of your biological parents and siblings. No matter how well she took care of you, she will remain a criminal. Your biological parents are just such good parents. Your siblings were also well taken care of."

User @Tee Cee asked:

"Why is this not on Netflix?"

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Source: Briefly News