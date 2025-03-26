A young mother shared a relatable video showing the real struggles of balancing school and parenting, and Mzansi couldn't help but react

The 21-year-old hun posted the clip on TikTok, showing how her toddler constantly interrupted her while she was trying to study, leading to chaos

Social media users had mixed reactions, with some giving her advice on keeping the child entertained while others reconsidered their plans of having kids while studying

A young mom showed off her varsity notes torn by her toddler while she was busy studying. Image: @zanelelipalesa

Source: Instagram

Juggling motherhood and school is no joke, and one young lady showed the real struggle in a relatable clip.

The 21-year-old, TikTok user @zanelelipalesa, shared a video of herself trying to ger work done on her laptop, but her toddler had other plans. The clip gained massive views on the video streaming platform with many flooding the comments section to share advice about the hectic scene.

Toddler interrupts mom's study session

In the clip, the mom is focused on her laptop, but her little one refuses to let her be. He keeps interrupting her, pressing button, deleting words and even tearing up some of her notes. At one point, when he does not get attention, he gets irritated and starts crying.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Agitated, he sleeps on the opened lapton making it difficult for his mom to work and she ends up putting him on her chest to calm him down and get him to stop crying. Despite the frustration, the young mom shows patience trying to get her work done.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi comments on the toddler's video

The video moved Mzansi, with many resonating with the struggle of balancing books and babies. Social media users flooded the comment section with a mix of advice and reactions. Some suggested that she get her little one a colouring book or toys to keep him busy, while others said giving him a phone with Cocomelon might be the best solution.

Others hilariously admitted they were rethinking having kids while still in school, saying the struggle looked real,

A studying mom watched as her toddler pressed her laptop while she was studying. Image: @zanelelipalesa

Source: Instagram

User @zinzii said:

"That time his dad is living his best life😩accomplishing all his dreams in peace. We suffer as women🤦🏾‍♀️."

User @Charlize added:

"Give him his own pen and exam pad and let him ‘study’ with you. Kids like to copy what they see ❤️."

User @simangelemathenjw1 commented:

"Keep the baby occupied, give him a colouring book to colour it in or give him a paper and a pen."

User @hlehle.x B added:

"I’m 21 and I thought I was ready until I saw this. Thank you for curing my baby fever😭😭."

User @Abee shared:

"This was me working and studying, and now I'm graduating in June and he's now 5 and can sleep on his own."

User @Jordan Matthews said:

"Beyond proud of your resilience. Good luck for the rest of the test week! You’ve got this, let me know if you ever need a coffee on campus🥰."

3 Briefly News articles about parenting

A young mom showed how she carries both her twins on her back at the same time, impressing many social media users.

A mom shared a video of her toddler who got excited after seeing a young model in a wheelchair like him in a clothing store poster.

A young girl shared a video of herself studying while carrying her sister's child on her back, explaining she looks after the baby while her sister is at varsity.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News