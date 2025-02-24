A mom shared a video of how she carried both her twins on her back using a towel, showcasing her multitasking skills

In a TikTok video, she explained that she had to think of a way to balance things as one twin would cry when she carried the other

The clip gained massive went viral, as social media users showered the woman with praise for her strength and for balancing life as a working mom

A mom strapped both her twin babies on her back and carried on with her thing. Image: @carolhmaluleke

Source: TikTok

Being a working mom can be a juggle between personal responsibilities and professional duties, more so when raising young children. For moms of twins, the challenge is double. Caring for two babies at the same age often needs quick thinking. One woman showed how she manages her busy life, balancing her career and motherhood.

The mom, the TikTok handle @carolhmaluleke, posted a video showing her technique for carrying both babies on her back at the same time.

Mama carries her babies on her back

Speaking while facing the camera, @carolhmaluleke explains that many people asked how she handles the task of carrying both babies at once.

She demonstrates by first leaning forward to place one twin on her back, then picking up the second twin and securing him by placing his leg over the first twin's legs. This clever method ensures both babies are safely secure while she

Watch the TikTok video below:

Social media users show the young mom with love

The video went viral gaining 653K views, 59K likes, and nearly 1.8K comments from social media users who expressed admiration for Carol's strength and creativity. Many commented on how impressive it was that she could carry both babies at once, while others related to the struggle of managing twins.

Others were a bit concerned asking if the babies were comfortable and the mom shared that they fall asleep quickly after that.

A mom received praise online for showing she was able to cope with twins. Image: @caro_and_dakids

Source: Instagram

User @Kefilwetsentle said:

"This is why I can NEVER go 50/50 with my baby daddy😭😭."

User @Luthandooo shared:

"Women, particularly mothers are incredible human beings man 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 you cannot convince me otherwise 🦾🦾."

User @Mamthoe added:

"But they seem not comfortable."

User @OceanWaves🌊 said:

"You make it look so easy 😍."

User @Lady P Da Mc❤️shared:

"God shall never give you weight that will be greater than you...❤️love and light mama❤️."

User @hlovo🇿🇦 commented:

"Then a man will have the guts to come demanding 50:50 with his wage and laziness to the table, while wena as a woman you’ll have to come back from work with no time to breathe and you’ll have to feed."

3 Briefly News articles about mothers and kids

A young boy was caught by his mother with peanut butter in his hand, and when his mom asked how it got on the floor, he claimed dinosaurs put it there.

A little girl was filmed by her mom speaking about granny's strict house rules, sparking online giggles.

A mom shared a video of her toddler expressing concern about her slim figure, asking her to eat and finish her food so she could be a big girl like granny.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News