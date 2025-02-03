A boy's adorable concern about his mom's slim had the online community entertained as his genuine curiosity stood out

The heartwarming video of the boy asking his mom if she was hungry, suggesting eating more went viral after it was shared on TikTok, attracting 5.3M views

Social media users flooded the comment section expressing their amusement and sharing similar stories about kids' honesty

A little boy advised his mom to finish her food to be a big girl like gogo. Image: @zuluboy129

A young boy captured the hearts of millions after a video of him expressing concerns about his mom's slim figure went viral.

The clip was shared by TikTok handle @zuluboy129 a page dedicated to his content, garnering an impressive 5.3M views, 580K likes and 27K comments from social media users who loved the little boy.

The boy tries to convince mom to be a big girl

In the video, the boy is seen kneeling infront of his mom holding a wooden spoon, as earnestly asking her mom shy she is slim, also wanting to know if she isn't feeling hungry. His mother gently replies explaining that she isn't hungry and that God created her that way.

Not convinced, the boy continues to persuade her, pointing out that he and granny are big while offering her mom foos. Determined to help, he shows off his tummy as proof of his 'big boy' status, suggesting eating more will make her a 'big girl' too.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The toddler steals many hearts online

The clip left social media users in stitches, with many praising the boy's sincerity and pure heart. Some parents share similar experiences, marvelling at how truthful and innocent kids can be. Others loved his facial expressions as he tried to convince his mom.

A boy had Mzansi in stitches after being concerned about his mom's slim figure. Image: @zuluboy129

User @Somi felt amused:

"😂😂♥️Toddlers are not nice people."

User @Thembi ♥️ said:

"😂😂😂😂He thinks people who are slender are hungry 😭."

User @Simmy_Presh added:

"Please eat😂😂😂 the child can't be this concerned mntase, ulambile🤣."

User @Andiswa💎commented:

"He’s genuinely worried."

User @Madlokovu_oyimele commented:

"Kids are very honest human beings 😭😭🤣🤣they don't care about your feelings."

User @Sinethemba_Gcabs said:

"He's both worried and confused 😂😂."

Source: Briefly News