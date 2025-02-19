Who are Raye's parents? Inside her family, origin, and roots

Raye’s parents, Sarah Keen and Paul Keen raised Raye alongside her three siblings. She once mentioned that music runs in her family, and her parents raised her within the church.

I grew up in the church around my mum singing in the choir and my dad leading worship. Music runs in my family.

Raye's parents, Sarah Keen and Paul Keen (L). The British singer Raye (R). Photo: @paulkeen_, @raye on Instagram (modified by author)

Raye’s parents are Sarah Keen and Paul Keen.

She was raised in England, London by her Ghanaian grandmother Agatha Dawson-Amoah .

. Her mother is of Swiss-Ghanaian descent, and her father is English.

Birth name Rachel Agatha Keen Famous as Raye Date of birth 24 October 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth London, England Current residence London Nationality British Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Hair colour Dark brown (mostly dyed) Eye colour Brown Mother Sarah Keen Father Paul Keen Siblings 3 Relationship status Single School The BRIT School, Woodcote High School Profession Singer-songwriter Social media Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Who are Raye’s parents?

Rachel Agatha Keen, popularly known as Raye, is the eldest daughter of Sarah Keen and Paul Keen. Her parents raised her in a Christian faith, which was deeply rooted in music and faith. The famous singer was raised by her parents alongside three sisters, Abby Lynn, Lauren and Katelyn.

Raye’s parents are supportive of their daughter’s music career. In her speech during the BRIT Awards in March 2024, she thanked her parents for always being part of her team.

I have to thank my mom and my dad, who are also part of my team.

Her parents are of different heritage. They met at church, where her father led worship, and her mother sang in the choir. Below are interesting details about Raye’s family.

Raye’s mother

Her mother is Sarah Keen, a National Health Service mental health worker. She is of Swiss-Ghanaian descent. Sarah Keen has dedicated herself to the NHS, and her award-winning daughter is proud of her for that. She wrote the following in a tweet.

My mom has dedicated her whole life to the NHS. I’m so in awe of her and her selflessness.

Raye’s father

Raye and her father, Paul Keen. Photo: @paulkeen_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Her father is Paul Keen, a former manager at an insurance firm. He is of English heritage and was born in Yorkshire. Her father played a significant role in her musical development. He worked as a musical director in their church and taught her how to play worship songs on piano.

According to an interview with the Stylist, her father helped her develop her musical career when she told him she wanted to be an artist.

I grew up in the church around my mum singing in the choir and my dad leading worship. Music runs in my family. I came to him when I was 10 years old, and I was like, “I want to be an artist.” I was serious about it for a minute, and I think when my dad saw how serious I was… well, I’m very grateful that he helped me see it through.

Paul Keen is supportive of her daughter’s career. According to his Instagram bio, he is Raye’s manager. He is also a manager of Raye’s younger sisters. As per Music News, the singer said having her father as her manager was the best decision she took. He is organised and wants the best for her.

And it was just the perfect marriage. My dad is so organised and perfect, and he has no ego, and he just wants the best for me. And he's like, 'We're gonna win'.

Raye’s age, background and family

Raye during the Jacquemus Menswear Fall-Winter 2025/2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 26, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Raye was born on October 24, 1997, in Tooting, London, England. As of 2025, she is 27 years old. Raye’s heritage is mixed; her mother is of Ghanaian-Swiss descent, and her father is English.

She was raised by her grandmother, Agatha Dawson-Amoah. Her grandmother moved from Ghana to raise her in London because her parents worked full-time jobs. In an interview with Capital FM, which happened on 8 March 2024, she said that her grandmother knows her better than anyone. She knows her dreams and heart.

Grandma knows my dreams …that woman raised me. Like my parents worked full-time. She used to pick me up from school every day, took me home from school, and carry my cello. She moved from Ghana to raise me.

How did Raye start her career?

She started having a passion for singing at the age of 8. Her father helped her develop her career in music by teaching her how to play the piano and sing worship songs. Raye wrote her first song for a concert and performed it at the Southwark Cathedral.

She started to take her music career seriously at the age of 10. She would go to gigs and perform at charity events, school talent shows and church. According to Mirror, her father helped her make a setup in the house, and she started recording songs.

Singer Raye performing onstage during Weekend 2 - Day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on 20 April 2024. Photo: Scott Dudelson

In 2014, she independently uploaded her debut extended EP, Welcome to the Winter. The same year, she was discovered by Olly Alexander, the lead singer of the band Years & Years. In 2015, she released her first single, Alien. She started gaining fame in 2016 when she featured on Jonas Blue’s By Your Side and Jax Jones’s You Don’t Me.

She released her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, on 3 February 2023. The album contains songs such as Hard Out Here, Ice Cream Man, Black Mascara, The Thrill Is Gone, and Escapism.

Her song Escapism earned her the 2024 BRIT Award for being the Song of The Year. The singer has collaborated with famous singers like Beyoncé Knowles and Little Mix. Below are other songs that she is known for.

Worth It

Love of Your Life

Regardless

Confidence

Decline

Friends

Flowers

Call On Me

Please Don’t Touch

British singer-songwriter Raye speaking after receiving the R&B Act of the year award during BRIT Awards 2024 ceremony and live show in London on 2 March 2024. Photo by Henry Nicholls

FAQs

Raye is an award-winning singer-songwriter. Her parents, especially her father, Paul, contributed towards her career development. Below are frequently asked questions about Raye.

How old is Raye? She is 27 years old as of 2025 . The singer was born on 24 October 1997.

She is . The singer was born on 24 October 1997. Who is Raye's mum? Her mum is Sarah Keen.

Her mum is Sarah Keen. Where is Raye from? She hails from London, England .

She hails from . What ethnicity is Raye? Her ethnicity is mixed . Her father is of English descent, while her mother is of Ghanaian-Swiss descent.

Her ethnicity is . Her father is of English descent, while her mother is of Ghanaian-Swiss descent. Where is Raye's grandmother from? She is from Ghana.

Raye’s parents have been active in their daughter’s career development since childhood. She recognizes their contributions to her musical journey, especially her father, Paul Keen. She was raised in London by her grandmother due to her parents’ busy schedules.

