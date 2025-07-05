Some locals in a rural area went viral in a TikTok video showing how they have fun together

A TikTok video gave people an inside look at the nightlife in a rural area. Some carefree locals in a village were caught on camera having the time of their lives together.

The video of the villagers' party time received thousands of likes from online users. Many commented on the video and couldn't help but make jokes about the villagers' jovial affair.

In a TikTok video by @alizwasnowie09, people were dancing to loud music in a room. The caption revealed that the scene was in a village where people were gathered to have some fun. Men and women were dancing with each other in the make-shift groove venue. Alizwa explained in comments that the villagers were partying in a place serving as something between a club and a tavern.

South Africa amused by rual groove

Many people were thoroughly entertained by the sighting of people in a rural area having a party. Online users shared their hilarious commentary about the video of the locals in the village. Watch the video of the groove in the village below:

mfanuzodlani95 🏴‍☠️☠️ said:

"Problem is the fights that happen after."

baby_lepholletsa commented:

"At least ayikho ipeer pressure ye expensive alcohol.😭"

S.H K commented:

"Knowing myself, I'll enjoy the music and I'm a 2K 😭😭 I think yih soul brothers lena ekhala lana but im not sure 😂"

Tabisa gushed:

"I would have so much fun 😂😂😭, my uncles are like this."

Nkcubeko Hani added:

"I can't wait to go home in December 😭 ndiye kwaKleva ndenze ezi😭"

Zonzo shared:

"I like this environment when I am home in the villages."

BanksTheMechanic asked:

"Use groove or nise tarven?"

Alizwa Zigebe, the creator replied;

"Somewhere between the two."

Nomz loved the rural groove:

"These people are happy yazi, ko peaceful kule groove."

