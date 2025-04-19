A TikTok video captured the moment a man arrived for a fun night out in a unique vehicle that dropped him off

The partygoer in the TikTok video used Bolt but chose the cheapest option as his preferred mode of transport

Many people were thoroughly entertained by the spectacle involving the Bolt ride in the viral video

One person decided to show up at a club and went viral with his choice of transport. The gent's hilarious transport option for groove left bystanders thoroughly amused.

A bajaj in Hatfield drove over stairs in a TikTok video to drop off a man at groove. Image: KasiEconomy/ X / Tim Robberts / Getty Images

The video of the person's entrance to the bar received thousands of views. People had hilarious comments about the cheaper Bolt option's arrival.

Groovist arrives in bajaj

In a recent TikTok video by @thato_black6, one person decided to show up at the club in a bajaj. The tiny vehicle was able to manoeuvre and drop the man right at the door, navigating some stairs in the way. The spectacle with the bajaj received a lot of attention from bystanders in the clip. Watch the video of the bajaj's entrance below:

Bajajs take over SA

The bajaj received viral attention when they were first introduced on South African roads. The tiny vehicle sparked concern about whether or not it was safe to be on the roads due to its size. Bolt spoke to Briefly News and confirmed that the vehicles were legally on the roads.

Bolt assured the South African public that bajajs are safe and roadworthy just like normal cars. Image: MarioGuti

SA amused by bajaj drop off at bar

Many people could not help but make jokes about the person who used the bajaj to come and party. Read people's comments joking about the unbelievable drop off below:

André van der Merwe said:

"I’m done defending this country from my friends from Europe!!!! It’s time to accept that we are all Grade 12D😭"

Jada Lewis wrote:

"Did he carry it back up the stairs when he left or? 😂"

O’nthatile Lenka joked:

"The bell made it funnier."

Ev.🌻 was in stitches:

"It has the audacity to hoot!"

tash_oh_g wrote:

"Imagine him dropping you off at work, driving into the elevator to the 4th floor and dropping you off at your desk🤣"

Lee Mokoena commented:

"If it wasn't for the evidence, I wouldn't have believed you😔🤣"

katworldwide laughed:

"Hatfield is not a real place, you can't convince me otherwise😭"

nunyabusinesswhothisis added:

"Yeeeaaaaaahhhhhhh I think Hatfield is a figment of our imagination because there is no way😭✋🏽🕊️"

