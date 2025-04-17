A new vibey groover was discovered online, and South Africans were hyped to see the man dish out some moves

Partying is a pastime that people across Mzansi love to do, and the gent who shared the clip is a perfect example of it

The internet couldn't get enough of the dude effortlessly wowing the crowd, and gave him compliments in the comments

SA was hyping up a new groover who dished out effortless moves. Images: khathazazitha

South Africans were entertained when a gent shared a clip of a new groover he discovered while partying. The cameraman can be heard hyping up the gent as he busts some moves without breaking a sweat. People across Mzansi kept comparing the man to Skomota, a popular influencer who livens up parties.

For the love of groove

TikTokker khathazazitha shared the clip of the gent bringing the vibes. The short clip showed the man dancing to a lit song in the background while stealing the spotlight. Another video shows the man at a party and even stealing a kiss from a lady who stood by his side. The video of the gent dancing has racked up over a million views.

See the video below:

The land of the groovist

The man who shared the video loves to have a good time. There are several clips of him at groove, partying it up with the patrons. He has several more clips of himself holding a large bottle of alcohol and showing it off to the camera.

South Africans know how to push aside the bad and have a good time. Image: John Eder

Like the man who shared the video, a ton of South Africans love to let loose on the weekends. One of the country's best exports, Amapiano, is usually the soundtrack to all the fun times had at groove.

South Africans had a lot to say about the video above.

Read the comments below:

Makie mashaba said:

"Skomota was found shaking ❤️"

Juliet Mkwinda mentioned:

"His wife is busy saying that my husband is busy with another woman 🤣"

MJMoloi commented:

"They grow up so fast... Didn't he just have a spur birthday last weekend?"

OGK shared:

'This guy must be protected because Skomi will not be impressed "Ao kgonege"'

Maropeng Musasa Mots posted:

"After that nose poking, food comes, and he'll be the one picking pieces of meat for y'all 🤣"

Masters peace ✌️ said:

"How many Skomota's do we have in Limpopo?"

Anne Nasongo mentioned:

"Is the picking of the nose part of the dance style, or did you take that advantage, bruh?"

Dr Promise SA commented:

"Those dance moves are 100% for Amapiano 💯"

