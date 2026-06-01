Springboks fly-half Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering a major ankle injury during a URC knockout clash

The injury is expected to rule him out of key international fixtures, including the opening Nations Championship matches for South Africa

The rising playmaker has responded publicly, expressing frustration but vowing to return stronger after the setback

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu cut a frustrated figure on Saturday, 30 May 2026, after he was injured during a United Rugby Championship quarter-final match between the DHL Stormers and Cardiff.

Springboks star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu suffered an ankle injury on Saturday in the United Rugby Championship match between Stormers and Cardiff. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Getty Images

He suffered a serious ankle injury setback that will rule him out of action for around three months after scans confirmed the severity of the syndesmosis (high ankle) injury.

Feinberg-Mngomezulu sustained the injury while scoring a try in the Stormers' 44-21 victory at Cape Town Stadium and was forced to hobble off shortly afterwards.

The injury effectively ends his involvement in the remainder of the URC season and will also be a significant blow for the Springboks, as he is set to miss the opening three matches of the Nations Championship against England, Scotland and Wales in July.

He also faces a race against time to be fully fit for the Greatest Rivalry series against the All Blacks, which begins on 22 August.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu opens up on injury frustration

The 24-year-old took to social media to express his disappointment.

"Usually, I post caption-less carousels. This time I'll say it how it is. Frustrated, irritated and questioning why me?" Feinberg-Mngomezulu wrote on Instagram.

"Sometimes the game reminds you that you're not invincible!

"Another injury, another chance to come back hungry, determined and focused. I've got a job to do, get back and get back better than I left.

"I'm not one to dwell, but I'll have a little vent! Now, BACK TO WORK! Next job, crystal clear vision and mindset. See you soon!!"

As seen in the post below

Springboks fans rally behind Feinberg-Mngomezulu

Reactions from fans online showed overwhelming support for the talented playmaker.

@jsomethingmusic:

"Strength, my G ❤️."

@quadecooper:

"Nothing but love. 🙏🏽🤎."

@williamrose_dd:

"Strongs, my guy! Speedy recovery ❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

@all_things_hair_by_amiena:

"That's our champ! 💪 Let's go."

@iamdamiangaza:

"You will be missed, brother 💙, but we know you'll come back stronger. All part of the plan 🤞🏾."

@dhlstormers:

"You've got this, champ."

@sobantu_nqayi:

"You will be back soon 🙏🏾🙏🏾."

@zucaconti:

"Come on, brother! And come back stronger!"

@vernon.matongo:

"Speedy recovery, broski 💙."

@jamie_domburg:

"You will be back before you know it 👏🙌. Speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹."

@mfokandosi_15:

"Speedy recovery ⭐️."

@sprenna:

"Speedy recovery, Sach. Not what one wants, but there's a gift in almost every challenge."

DHL Stormers star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu walked off the pitch on crutches on Saturday. Image:@sachgom10

Source: Instagram

Elton Jantjies reportedly faces SARS tax demand

Briefly News previously reported that former Springbok star Elton Jantjies is reportedly entangled in financial and legal troubles with the South African Revenue Service (SARS), with claims that he owes more than R300,000 in unpaid taxes.

Jantjies, who is currently serving a rugby ban, has reportedly been issued with a final demand by the tax authority.

Source: Briefly News