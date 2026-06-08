New Zealand Rugby has confirmed that Tony Brown will join the All Blacks coaching setup after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, ending his spell with the Springboks

The experienced attack specialist has reportedly been lined up on a two-year deal, marking a major shift in international coaching circles

Brown’s future move has sparked a strong reaction given his growing influence within the Springboks’ technical team under Rassie Erasmus

Springboks attack coach Tony Brown is set to depart after the 2027 Rugby World Cup, with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) confirming his appointment to the All Blacks backroom staff from 2028 on a two-year deal.

Tony Brown is set to leave the Springboks at the end of the 2027 Rugby World Cup. Image: Mike Egerton

Source: Getty Images

Brown, who was previously linked with a return to New Zealand following Scott Robertson’s appointment as All Blacks head coach, is currently contracted with South Africa until the end of the 2027 World Cup campaign in Australia.

New Zealand Rugby confirms Brown's appointment

NZR chief executive Steve Lancaster expressed his delight at securing Brown’s services, describing him as one of the most respected coaches in world rugby and a highly sought-after figure among top international teams.

He added that Brown’s availability after the World Cup, combined with his desire to return home, made the decision a straightforward one for New Zealand Rugby as they look to strengthen their coaching structures with experienced local talent.

Lancaster also noted that the All Blacks head coach will ultimately determine the structure and responsibilities within the coaching team, but emphasised NZR’s confidence that Brown will be a strong addition when he joins in 2028.

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Brown expressed his gratitude to Erasmus and SA Rugby for the opportunity and was emphatic about where his focus lies for the foreseeable future.

“My contract with New Zealand Rugby only begins in 2028, so there is still a long road ahead before that comes into play,” he said.

“Right now, I am fully committed to the Springboks. What we are building and trying to achieve as a team over the next two years is my only focus.”

Tony Brown will be a huge loss to the Springboks coaching set up. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

Tony Brown’s impact on Springboks coaching setup

Brown, widely regarded as an elite backline and attack specialist, has spent the past two years working under head coach Rassie Erasmus, contributing to the Springboks’ evolving attacking structure.

His departure is expected to be a significant loss for South Africa, not only due to his coaching ability but also because of the tactical insight he has brought into the team’s systems and player development.

Senior Springboks players, along with recent squad members, have publicly praised Brown’s influence, highlighting his technical precision and focus on attacking width, tempo, and decision-making under pressure.

Former Springboks backs, including Percy Montgomery, Breyton Paulse, Butch James, and Jean de Villiers, have also commended his coaching style, particularly his spatial awareness and detail-driven approach to backline play.

In January, Erasmus addressed earlier speculation linking Brown with a return to New Zealand by sharing an AI-generated video suggesting the coach was staying put, amid growing international interest in his services.

Springboks to play in the USA

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Source: Briefly News