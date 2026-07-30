Japan Rugby League One continues to offer some of the biggest salaries in world rugby to Springbok stars

The latest ranking reveals how much South Africa's top internationals reportedly earn each year

One former overseas contract still puts a familiar Springbok at the top of the rich list

The highest-paid Springboks in 2026 have been ranked, with Japan Rugby League One dominating the list. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championships

Source: Getty Images

The Springboks are dominating world rugby, and many of South Africa's biggest stars are also among the sport's highest earners. A ranking published on 29 July 2026 estimates the annual salaries of the country's 10 best-paid Springboks, with Japan Rugby League One once again emerging as the biggest financial destination.

The list, compiled by rugby publication Ruck and published on 29 July 2026, draws on reported contracts and industry sources. Exact figures remain largely undisclosed, particularly in Japan Rugby League One, so the estimates reflect the best available information.

Japan leads the way for Springbok earnings

Japan Rugby League One accounts for the majority of the top earners, with six of the 10 players based in the competition. Malcolm Marx of the Kubota Spears is estimated to earn between £800,000 and £900,000 per season, placing him third on the list.

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Damian de Allende, playing for the Saitama Wild Knights, ranks second with an estimated £850,000 to £950,000 annually, reflecting his status as one of the world's most complete centres. Pieter-Steph du Toit, a two-time World Rugby Player of the Year, earns an estimated £700,000 to £850,000 at Toyota Verblitz, placing him sixth.

Jesse Kriel at the Yokohama Canon Eagles (£600,000 to £750,000) and Manie Libbok at the Hanazono Kintetsu Liners (£500,000 to £600,000) also feature, alongside Lood de Jager at the Saitama Wild Knights, estimated at £450,000 to £600,000.

Kolisi and Etzebeth among South Africa's top earners

Back home, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi and veteran lock Eben Etzebeth are the standout earners in South African rugby. Kolisi, who returned to the Hollywoodbets Sharks from France, is estimated at £775,000 per season. The figure is boosted by his considerable commercial and sponsorship value.

Etzebeth, the most-capped Springbok in history, earns an estimated £770,000 at the same club, combining his salary with a national top-up. Handré Pollard, who returned to the Vodacom Bulls in one of South Africa's biggest domestic deals, earns an estimated £600,000 to £650,000, placing him eighth.

Faf de Klerk tops the overall ranking. Before his move back to the Free State Cheetahs in 2026, the scrumhalf held a contract with the Yokohama Canon Eagles previously reported at around £900,000, widely considered one of the most lucrative deals ever given to a Springbok.

His return to South Africa is understood to have come with a significant reduction in pay.

The 10 highest-paid Springboks in 2026

Rank Player Club Estimated annual salary 10 Lood de Jager Saitama Wild Knights £450,000-£600,000 (about R10.0 million-R13.3 million) 9 Manie Libbok Hanazono Kintetsu Liners £500,000-£600,000 (about R11.1 million-R13.3 million) 8 Handré Pollard Vodacom Bulls £600,000-£650,000 (about R13.3 million-R14.4 million) 7 Jesse Kriel Yokohama Canon Eagles £600,000-£750,000 (about R13.3 million-R16.7 million) 6 Pieter-Steph du Toit Toyota Verblitz £700,000-£850,000 (about R15.6 million-R18.9 million) 5 Eben Etzebeth Hollywoodbets Sharks £770,000 (about R17.1 million) 4 Siya Kolisi Hollywoodbets Sharks £775,000 (about R17.2 million) 3 Malcolm Marx Kubota Spears £800,000-£900,000 (about R17.8 million-R20.0 million) 2 Damian de Allende Saitama Wild Knights £850,000-£950,000 (about R18.9 million-R21.1 million) 1 Faf de Klerk Free State Cheetahs* Previously reported at around £900,000 (about R20.0 million)

*RUCK noted that Faf de Klerk's position at the top reflects the value of his previous contract with Yokohama Canon Eagles before returning to the Free State Cheetahs in 2026.

A new ranking estimates what the top 10 Springboks earn, with Japan Rugby League One dominating the list and Faf de Klerk in the top spot. Image: Hagen Hopkins

Source: Getty Images

What the rankings reveal about Springbok rugby

The list shows that while South African franchises have succeeded in bringing back stars such as Pollard, Kolisi and De Klerk, Japan remains the most lucrative destination for elite Springboks.

The rankings also reflect the global demand for World Cup-winning South African players, with experienced internationals continuing to command some of rugby's biggest salaries.

Rassie Erasmus salary highlights SARU's investment in Springbok success

Briefly News also reported that Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus is reportedly among the highest-paid figures in world rugby.

Although SARU has never publicly confirmed his salary, reports suggest Erasmus now earns close to R20 million a year. His contract was extended until 2031 last year following a remarkable run that includes two Rugby World Cup titles, a British and Irish Lions series victory and back-to-back Rugby Championship crowns.

Source: Briefly News