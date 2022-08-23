120+ traditional Sepedi names for boys and girls and their meanings

The Sepedi language is a Bantu language spoken by the natives of Botswana, Lesotho, and Southern Africa. Sepedi names offer and represent the ideas of the Pedi elders and have a rich cultural and traditional background.

The Pedi people take the custom of baby names seriously since they think that names affect a person's personality. Their gender-specific names are chosen after considerable discussion with numerous family elders. Look through the Sepedian or Sepedi clan names to choose the one your child would like.

Sepedi naming rites

The Sepedi people perform several rites and rituals after a baby is born. The father is doused in water if his firstborn is a girl and hit with a stick if the firstborn is a boy.

The ceremony implies that boys spend their lives engaged in combat while girls spend their lives in domestic tasks like fetching water. Also, the child is isolated in a hut with the mother for up to three months.

120+ traditional Sepedi names for boys and girls

Names are more than just words in Lesotho. A baby's name may refer to the day she was born or to a quality her parents hope she will possess. It not only serves as a means of identification but also establishes the child's character traits.

Sepedi boy names

If you are expecting or have welcomed a girl into your family, here are fantastic Sepedi names and their meanings to consider.

Addington: Edda's town

Edda's town Amohelang: Receive

Receive Atlarela: Receive gladly with open hands

Receive gladly with open hands Dino: Spearman

Spearman Fefo: Storm or tempest

Storm or tempest Fenya: Conquer

Conquer Hlano: Five

Five Jeso: God is my Salvation

God is my Salvation Lebogo: Giving thanks

Giving thanks Lebohang: Be thankful

Be thankful Lerumo: Blade/ the edge of a spear

Blade/ the edge of a spear Letsatsi: Sun

Sun/Day Lewatle: Ocean

Ocean Litsehoana: Little laughter

Little laughter Nku: Sheep

Sheep Pheijna: Youngest child

Youngest child Potso: Ask

Ask Pule: In the Rain

In the Rain Rapula: Giver of Rain

Giver of Rain Reaotlotla: We praise his name

We praise his name Rethabile: We are happy

We are happy Sello: Sad

Sad Setene: Styrene

Styrene Sontaha: Sunday

Popular Sepedi names for girls

Below is a list of common Sepedi names for girls. Always go for a good name that your baby girl will be proud of.

Arabang: Reply

Reply Atile: Increasing family

Increasing family Ausi: Sister

Sister Baatsheba: Wife of King David

Wife of King David Basetsana: Ladies

Ladies Benya: To shine

To shine Bertha: Bright

Bright Bina: Freshness

Freshness Bokang: Rejoice

Rejoice Bongi: Thanks

Thanks Bonolo: Ease

Ease Buang: Fun

Fun Diabolo: Praises

Praises Dineo: Gifts/Talents

Gifts/Talents Dintle: Beauty

Beauty Dipuo: Rumour

Rumour Futsana: To look alike

To look alike Lebadi: Birthmark

Birthmark Lebone: Light

Light Letsha: Nature

Nature Libiko: Praises

Praises Lindelani: Be Patient

Be Patient Lineo: Grants

Grants Lisebo: Whisper

Whisper Liseho: Laughter

Laughter Naleli: Star

Star Nthabiseng: Make me happy

Make me happy Ntsoaki: Girl amongst boys

Girl amongst boys Nyakalo: Joy

Joy Palesa: Flower

Flower Pula: Rain

Rain Ramatla: Strength

Strength Ratsebo: Knowledge

Knowledge Sesi: Sister

Sepedi names starting with K

If you prefer a cool name, here are amazing names starting with the letter K.

Kabelo: Inheritance, given

Inheritance, given Kamohelo: Acceptance, a welcome

Acceptance, a welcome Kananelo: Approval, appreciation

Approval, appreciation Karabo: Answer

Answer Katleho: Success

Success Kekeletso: Addition

Addition Kelebohile: I am grateful

I am grateful Keneiloe/Keneoue/Keneuwe: I have been given

I have been given Keneoue: I have been given

I have been given Kerefese: From the English name Griffiths

From the English name Griffiths Keromang: One who was sent

One who was sent Kgethang: Choose

Choose Kgotso/Khotso: Peace, tranquility

Peace, tranquility Khabane: Valuable, precious warrior

Valuable, precious warrior Khauhelo/Kgauhelo: Compassion, pity

Compassion, pity Khethang: Choose

Choose Khosi: King

King Khothatso: Encouragement

Encouragement Khotsofalang: Be satisfied

Be satisfied Kotsi: Danger, accident

Danger, accident Kutloano/Kutlwano: Mutual understanding

Mutual understanding Kutloisiso/Kutlwisiso: Understanding

Understanding Kweda: Crocodile

Cool Sepedi names starting with M

A child's future self can be profoundly influenced by the name you give them. Check out this list of fantastic names for your baby, starting with M.

Manto: The dark one

The dark one Masimong: At the field

At the field Mathapelo: Mother of prayer

Mother of prayer Matla: Strength

Strength Matseliso: Consolation

Consolation Matsimela: Roots

Roots Mesea: Smoke

Smoke Mohavi: Victor

Victor Moipone: Self-admirer

Self-admirer Mojalefa: Heir

Heir Mokhachane: Moshoeshoe's father (historic)

Moshoeshoe's father (historic) Mokhasi: The one who crawls

The one who crawls Mokhethi/Mokgethi: The one who will choose

The one who will choose Molahlehi: The lost one

The lost one Molapo: Name of a Basotho chief, meaning stream, river

Name of a Basotho chief, meaning stream, river Molise: A short form of Molisana

A short form of Molisana Moluleloa: We have long awaited your arrival

We have long awaited your arrival Monaheng: One of the ancestral chiefs (historic)

One of the ancestral chiefs (historic) Mosa: Grace

Grace Mosela: Tail

Tail Moshoeshoe: South African King

South African King Mosiuoa: The abandoned one

The abandoned one Motlalepule: The rain bringer

The rain bringer Motle: Beautiful

Beautiful Motsamai: Traveller

Traveller Motsumi: The seeker

The seeker Mphafane: Praiser

Praiser Mpho: Gift, present

Gift, present Mponeng: Behold me, admire me

Behold me, admire me Mutloanyana: Little rabbit

Sepedi names starting with O

While O is not always a popular letter, several names in the Sepedi culture start with the letter O. They include:

Oagile/Oatile: The household has been firmly built

The household has been firmly built Oarabile: Beautiful one

Beautiful one Oarona: Ours

Ours Olebogeng: Given grace

Given grace Olerato: Love

Love Omphemetse: He has promised

He has promised Omphile: Given

Given Onkarabile: The thankful one

The thankful one Ontiretse: He has protected

He has protected Oratile: He who is loved

He who is loved Otsile : He has ended/finished

: He has ended/finished Oupa: Grandfather

Grandfather Oupanyana: Small grandfather

Unique Sepedi names starting with T

A child's unique personality can be defined by their fancy names, which is a blessing. Below is a list of perfect elegant names starting with the letter T.

Tebatso: Destruction

Destruction Tebello: Expectation

Expectation Teboho: Gratitude

Gratitude Thabang: Be happy

Be happy Thabiso: Joy bringer

Joy bringer Thabo: Happiness

Happiness Thapeli: Appeal

Appeal Thapelo: Prayer, plea

Prayer, plea Thato: Love

Love Thebe: Shield

Shield Thoriso: Praise

Praise Thuso: Help

Help Thuto: Lesson

Lesson Tiisetso: Perseverance

Perseverance Tlali: Lightning

Lightning Tlhokomelo: Care

Care Tlotliso: Honourable

Honourable Topollo: Emancipation, release, make free

Emancipation, release, make free Tsebo: Knowledge

Knowledge Tsela: Path

Path Tselane: Traditional fable name

Traditional fable name Tshediso: Consolation

Consolation Tshepiso: Promise

Promise Tshepo: Hope

Hope Tsie: Locust

Locust Tsietsi: Predicament, dilemma

Predicament, dilemma Tsotang: Amazement, astonishment

Amazement, astonishment Tsweu: White one

White one Tuma: Immortal

Immortal Tumelo: Believe/Faith

Believe/Faith Tumisang: Give praise

What does the name Opelong mean?

Opelong is a Tswana name that means "In my heart you reside."

What is a blessing in Setswana?

The name Lesego name is an adjective that means "fortunate" and a noun that means luck or blessing in Setswana.

What does Bokang mean in Setswana?

In Setswana, "Bokang" is a name for girls, and it means "Rejoice" or "Be happy."

Is Letlotlo a boy's or a girl's name?

"Letlotlo" is a unisex name in Setswana, which means that it can be used for both boys and girls. The name signifies "Love" or "Affection."

These are some of the most popular Sepedi names with their meanings for your child. The Pedi people have one of the most beautiful African cultures, and their names are unique.

