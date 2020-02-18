What is a nonprofit organization (NPO)? A nonprofit organization is a business or company that specializes in social work for the benefit of the public and has been exempted from paying taxes. These types of organizations are meant for different groups of people, for example, women and orphans, and are not for individual profits. Funding for NPO can be a bit challenging but with the right goals set and persistence, the resistance is worn out.

Photo: canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Individuals and businesses make donations which go a long way in funding for NPO in South Africa. Nonprofit organizations have played an essential part in trying to crack down the challenges and inequality prevalent in South African society. However, they are facing a future with increasingly limited funding and support within a fragile economy.

NPO funding in South Africa

At every start of a financial year, which begins from 1st April to 31st March, there is a publication of areas that need priority funding. Funding application forms for NPO’s projects are accepted all year round. However, the organization must have registered with the Directorate of Non-Profit Organisations which provides an online form that can be filled in. The registration process can be quickly done online. Once the organization has been registered, the people in charge have the go-ahead to apply for funding.

Image: instagram.com, @harvestoutreach_sa

Source: Instagram

According to the terms of sections 18 and 19 of the NPO Act, the registered organizations are required to submit their financial report. This is done within six months after the end of the financial year and annual reports including any changes made to the organization.

How to apply for sponsorship South Africa?

Nonprofit organizations are not driven by generating profit, but rather, they need to bring in sufficient income to trail their social objectives. Funding for NPO in South Africa, get their income donations from donors, sponsorship from individuals or corporations, funding from the government, investments, fundraising services, and product sales. NPO funding application forms can be accessed online on the websites of the companies you are seeking the funding or in their offices.

Funding application forms for NPOs have specific requirements that must be met for the organization to qualify. The NPO application forms for funding guidelines also depend on individual companies, individuals, or foundations.

Image: instagram.com, @samefoundation

Source: Instagram

To apply for the sponsorship(s), go to the website of the organization(s) that you intend to seek funding.

The foremost important step is to fast read and study their guidelines. This is important since some funders may not meet your requirements or vice versa.

You will need to fill in the organization’s details.

Some grant funders also require detailed descriptive information on the purpose of the funds. Therefore, it is vital to have that in handy.

You must have all the organization’s relevant documentation, such as the certificate of registration, in case it is asked for whether online or in their offices.

After you have applied, wait for the vetting process to know if you qualified for the funds or not.

NPO funding agencies

Here are a few agencies that are donating and assisting NPOs:

Lotto funding for NPO

Different lotteries take a portion of their profit and put them into nonprofit organizations. The National Lotteries Commission (NLC) monitors all the lottery activities in the country, including the ones organized by the NPOs with the aim of raising money or promoting their goods. It also acts as a Grant Funder for nonprofit organizations that are registered. The National Lotteries Commission aims at funding for NPO projects that are deemed for impoverished groups in the society.

Image: instagram.com, @masifundeld

Source: Instagram

MTN funding

The MTN Foundation has been among the top foundations that encourage monitoring and evaluation practices. In 2020, some nonprofit organizations and trust programs were well commended and won MTN Awards for Social Change. This act may be deemed simple or unnecessary; however, on the contrary, it ensures that the NPOs that are applying have consistent programs that are helping the community.

Getting the right funding always goes a long way in touching many people’s lives. Funding for NPO is an essential task in our society, which in turn lifts everyone one way or another.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Source: Briefly News