Flyana Boss: Age, member profiles, group origins, and fun facts

Since You Wish took TikTok by storm in 2023, Flyana Boss has become a sensation, thrilling audiences with energetic performances and catchy sounds. This duo of female rappers has amassed millions of views and attention. Consequently, their rising fame has sparked inquiries about Flyana Boss' age, origins, and the creative journey that brought them together.

Folayan Kunerede and Bobbi Lanea of Flyana Boss at SiriusXM Studios on 9 August 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Flyana Boss group, formed by American female rappers, derives its name from a playful nod to singer and actress Diana Ross. Since the group's establishment, its success has soared with the viral hit You Wish, which has garnered over 40 million streams on Spotify. Keep reading to learn more about these TikTok hip-hop stars.

Profile summary

Group name Flyana Boss Members Bobbi LaNea and Folayan Kunerede Genre Hip-hop Origin Los Angeles, California Years active 2019–present Famous tracks You Wish Known for Viral hits, witty lyrics, energetic performances, humour Net worth $1 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

Flyana Boss' age

The group is five years old in 2024. Since its formation in 2019, they have enjoyed significant success and a considerable following on social media platforms. In August 2023, during an interview with Allure, they expressed their surprise at the rapid success of their song You Wish., they said:

We had this process before where we would tease a song and see what the reception is like. [You Wish] was good from the moment we first teased it, so we knew it was going to do well… But we didn't know it was going to be like this. We didn't know our whole life would change.

Bobbi Lanea and Folayan Kunerede of Flyana Boss. Photo: Brendon Thorne on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Who is Flyana Boss?

The group is an American hip-hop duo from Los Angeles, California. Details about the members are discussed below:

Bobbi LaNea Tyler

Bobbi LaNea Tyler. Photo: @bobbilanea on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Bobbi LaNea Tyler Estimated age Late 20s Place of birth Detroit, MI Current residence United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity College Musicians Institute Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter

Bobbi LaNea Tyler was born in Detroit, where she developed a passion for R&B and Soul. Speaking to the Detroit Metro Times, she stated:

I grew up around Motown; my first job was at the Motown Museum, so Motown has been a big influence on me. I grew up watching The Temptations. I don't know what I would be without Motown, to be honest...I always try to shout out Detroit as much as I can.

Folayan Omi Kunerede

Folayan Omi Kunerede. Photo: @folayanaround on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Full name Folayan Omi Kunerede Estimated age Late 20s Place of birth Dallas, Texas Current residence United States of America Nationality American Religion Christianity College Musicians Institute Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter

Folayan Kunerede hails from Dallas, Texas, where jazz inspired her. According to the Washington Post, like her partner, she attended the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, where she honed her musical skills.

Their families influenced both, and they began collaborating in 2019 after meeting at the Musicians Institute. Flyana Boss (pronounced like Diana Ross) released their debut song on Spotify, Bossi.

The talented rappers gained significant attention on TikTok, especially with their viral hit single You Wish, where they showcased energetic street performances.

What is Flyana Boss known for?

This vibrant musical pair is known for their catchy songs and energetic performances. After forming the group, by 2020, they released hits like Ring Around, leveraging their viral success on TikTok. In 2021, they signed with Atlantic Records, marking a significant milestone in their journey.

Their music flourished in 2022 with popular tracks like Mango Bananas. In early 2023, they released the Boffum EP, followed by Make It A Double, which featured the hit You Wish and amassed 40 million streams on Spotify.

Here are some popular Flyana Boss songs:

Candyman

Nu Nu

Big One

Miss Me

Fondue

Trashboi

UFHO

Spend It

Folayan Kunerede and Bobbi LaNea of Flyana Boss received the Girls Make Beats' Next Generation Wave Maker Award at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on 4 November 2023. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Social media

Flyana Boss' TikTok account boasts over 1.3 million followers and an impressive 47 million likes as a duo. On Instagram, they have over 629,000 followers and almost 400,000 subscribers on YouTube, along with millions of views.

The female rappers also boast nearly 80,000 followers on X (Twitter), reflecting their strong online presence and growing popularity.

What is Flyana Boss' net worth?

According to Instrumental FX, the American hitmakers have an estimated net worth of $1 million, primarily from their music, including albums and singles. Their strong TikTok presence, live performances, and brand partnerships on social media also contribute significantly to their earnings.

Frequently asked questions

Going viral with their energetic performances and catchy lyrics, the hip-hop duo has captivated audiences and, in turn, won widespread interest. Here are some frequently asked questions about the talented duo and the best answers:

How old is Flyana Boss? The group is five years old and formed in 2019.

The group is five years old and formed in 2019. Where is Flyana Boss from? The group originates from the United States.

The group originates from the United States. What are Flyana Boss' real names? The duo consists of Bobbi LaNea and Folayan Kunerede.

The duo consists of Bobbi LaNea and Folayan Kunerede. What is Flyana Boss' most popular song? You Wish is their breakout track, which went viral and garnered widespread attention.

is their breakout track, which went viral and garnered widespread attention. What is Bobbi from Flyana Boss' age? She has not disclosed her age; however, many estimate she is in her late 20s.

She has not disclosed her age; however, many estimate she is in her late 20s. When is Flyana Boss' birthday? The TikTok celebrities have yet to share information regarding their birthdates.

The TikTok celebrities have yet to share information regarding their birthdates. Are Flyana Boss' ears real? The elf ears worn by Folayan Kunerede are only for aesthetic purposes.

The elf ears worn by Folayan Kunerede are only for aesthetic purposes. Is Flyana Boss pregnant? Folayan announced her pregnancy in a teaser for their song Hot Butter Summertime in July 2024.

Having achieved viral success, Flyana Boss' age, like many aspects of their lives, has intrigued millions of fans. With their music trending across platforms, they continue to captivate audiences with witty lyrics, energetic performances, and unique style.

