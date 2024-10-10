Tate McRae's net worth now: Exploring her earnings and lifestyle

Tate McRae, the queen of the Tater Tots fan group, is a young Canadian singer, songwriter, and dancer. Over the years, she has released chart-topping hits with millions of views, like Greedy and You Broke Me First. She is now compared to young popsters like Billie Eilish and has amassed not just wealth but several awards. Here we discuss Tate McRae's net worth.

Tate McRae at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards and the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Kevin Mazur, Samir Hussein/WireImage (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

From being the first Canadian finalist on the American reality television series So You Think You Can Dance in 2016, Tate McRae is now a music icon. With an almost 8-year music career, she has over 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube and close to five million followers on Instagram. She has collaborated with top artists like Khalid and Ali Gatie.

Profile summary

Full name Tate Rosner McRae Age 21 years old (as of 2024) Nicknames Taters, Tatey, Tatey-Pie Date of birth 1 June 2003 Gender Female Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Calgary, Alberta, Canada Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5′8″ (173 cm) Father Todd McRae Mother Tanja Rosner Siblings 1 Marital status Dating Boyfriend The Kid Laroi School American International School Muscat, Western Canada High School Profession Singer, dancer, songwriter Social media Instagram

How much is Tate McRae's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rising pop sensation is worth $4 million. She has promoted herself in her music career, which has earned her wealth and worldwide fans. During an interview with BBC, she said:

I think the biggest thing is making sure you and your core group of fans all love the music. Then it's just about promoting the hell out of it on TikTok. It's all self-promotion. You have to do it yourself. That whole weight is put on you, to make the song big.

How much does Tate McRae make?

There are many factors contributing to Tate McRae's salary. According to Hype Auditor, an AI-powered marketing platform that uses a proprietary algorithm to determine estimated earnings, here is a summary of Tate's revenue per month:

Instagram income: $70,000 - $96,000

YouTube income: $805,000 - $987,000

TikTok income: $52,000 - $82,000

Partnerships and sponsors: $794,000 - $971,000

In addition to the above, her tickets for shows range from $71 to $91. Also, as per Seat Geek, her booking fee for a concert ranges from $75,000 to $149,999.

Facts about Tate McRae. Photo: Manny Carabel on Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How does Tate McRae make money?

She earns money from music and record sales, streaming royalties, live performances, sold-out tours, endorsements, and dancing. Here is a look at her career and sources of wealth.

Dance/voice-over

As published on her IMDb page, Tate McRae's performing arts career began at age six with dance training. She also attended the School of Alberta Ballet. She told KS95:

I definitely thought I will be a professional dancer when I grow up.

By 13, she had become the first Canadian finalist in So You Think You Can Dance and finished third in 2016.

McRae's success continued with her winning multiple dance awards. She was also an ambassador for the Capezio brand (dance apparel company) and won medals at the Youth America Grand Prix. She has also graced Dance Spirit Magazine's cover.

As a competitive dancer, she performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour before she fully focused on music. Aside from dancing, from 2013 to 2015, she did voice acting for the animated series Lalaloopsy.

Music

McRae's rise to fame began at the age of 17 years with her viral hit One Day back in 2017, which racked up an impressive 40 million views. That caught the attention of RCA Records, who signed her in 2019. Since then, she has released several chart-topping hits. Some of Tate McRae's songs are:

Broke Me First

Greedy

Stupid

All the Things I Never Said

Tear Myself Apart

Too Young to Be Sad

Exes

I Used to Think I Could Fly

Tate McRae at the BRIT Awards 2024 at The O2 Arena in London, England. Photo: Lia Toby

Source: Getty Images

In her music career, she has performed on popular shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. McRae has also made waves at festivals like Firefly, Lollapalooza, Music Midtown, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. She is also featured on the covers of Magazines like Dork.

Streaming royalties

She dominates online music platforms with almost five billion streams, over 765 million YouTube views, and almost 42 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her song, Broke Me First, has over 271 million views and, Greedy, has over 158 million views on YouTube.

McRae's success earns her steady streaming royalties and solidifies her music industry presence.

How many albums has Tate McRae released?

She has released two albums, but what is more interesting is that Tate McRae's album sales are over 50,000. Her best-selling album is Too Young To Be Sad, which is over 45,000.

How successful is Tate McRae?

Her success is shown in the records she has broken over the years. The total streams and views on platforms are also worth considering.

What record did Tate McRae break?

Her singles, like You Broke Me First, have been three times certified Platinum, have over two billion streams, peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, and became international hits.

Also, her song, Too Young to Be Sad, broke records and became Spotify's most-streamed female EP of 2021. Greedy reached number 1 on the Canadian Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200.

Tate McRae before her performance. Photo: @tatemcrae on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

She told Billboard:

I remember the day I was on a walk with my mum...and I was like, oh my God, I am like number one on the Bubbling Under 100 chat, and it was like, this is the biggest day of my life.

Her success peaked when she was listed as Forbes 30 Under 30's youngest musician in 2021. She posted on her Instagram:

Wowowowwo!!! WHATT just found out I'm in @forbes 30 UNDER 30 as the youngest musician...what an honor!!!

Tate McRae's net worth is in the millions and stats show it is rising. Despite her young age, she has had great success in her career.

