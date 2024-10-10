Tate McRae's net worth now: Exploring her earnings and lifestyle
Tate McRae, the queen of the Tater Tots fan group, is a young Canadian singer, songwriter, and dancer. Over the years, she has released chart-topping hits with millions of views, like Greedy and You Broke Me First. She is now compared to young popsters like Billie Eilish and has amassed not just wealth but several awards. Here we discuss Tate McRae's net worth.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
From being the first Canadian finalist on the American reality television series So You Think You Can Dance in 2016, Tate McRae is now a music icon. With an almost 8-year music career, she has over 5.5 million subscribers on YouTube and close to five million followers on Instagram. She has collaborated with top artists like Khalid and Ali Gatie.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Tate Rosner McRae
|Age
|21 years old (as of 2024)
|Nicknames
|Taters, Tatey, Tatey-Pie
|Date of birth
|1 June 2003
|Gender
|Female
|Zodiac sign
|Cancer
|Place of birth
|Calgary, Alberta, Canada
|Nationality
|Canadian
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height
|5′8″ (173 cm)
|Father
|Todd McRae
|Mother
|Tanja Rosner
|Siblings
|1
|Marital status
|Dating
|Boyfriend
|The Kid Laroi
|School
|American International School Muscat, Western Canada High School
|Profession
|Singer, dancer, songwriter
|Social media
How much is Tate McRae's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, the rising pop sensation is worth $4 million. She has promoted herself in her music career, which has earned her wealth and worldwide fans. During an interview with BBC, she said:
I think the biggest thing is making sure you and your core group of fans all love the music. Then it's just about promoting the hell out of it on TikTok. It's all self-promotion. You have to do it yourself. That whole weight is put on you, to make the song big.
How much does Tate McRae make?
There are many factors contributing to Tate McRae's salary. According to Hype Auditor, an AI-powered marketing platform that uses a proprietary algorithm to determine estimated earnings, here is a summary of Tate's revenue per month:
- Instagram income: $70,000 - $96,000
- YouTube income: $805,000 - $987,000
- TikTok income: $52,000 - $82,000
- Partnerships and sponsors: $794,000 - $971,000
In addition to the above, her tickets for shows range from $71 to $91. Also, as per Seat Geek, her booking fee for a concert ranges from $75,000 to $149,999.
How does Tate McRae make money?
She earns money from music and record sales, streaming royalties, live performances, sold-out tours, endorsements, and dancing. Here is a look at her career and sources of wealth.
Dance/voice-over
As published on her IMDb page, Tate McRae's performing arts career began at age six with dance training. She also attended the School of Alberta Ballet. She told KS95:
I definitely thought I will be a professional dancer when I grow up.
By 13, she had become the first Canadian finalist in So You Think You Can Dance and finished third in 2016.
McRae's success continued with her winning multiple dance awards. She was also an ambassador for the Capezio brand (dance apparel company) and won medals at the Youth America Grand Prix. She has also graced Dance Spirit Magazine's cover.
As a competitive dancer, she performed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and Justin Bieber's Purpose World Tour before she fully focused on music. Aside from dancing, from 2013 to 2015, she did voice acting for the animated series Lalaloopsy.
Music
McRae's rise to fame began at the age of 17 years with her viral hit One Day back in 2017, which racked up an impressive 40 million views. That caught the attention of RCA Records, who signed her in 2019. Since then, she has released several chart-topping hits. Some of Tate McRae's songs are:
- Broke Me First
- Greedy
- Stupid
- All the Things I Never Said
- Tear Myself Apart
- Too Young to Be Sad
- Exes
- I Used to Think I Could Fly
In her music career, she has performed on popular shows like The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. McRae has also made waves at festivals like Firefly, Lollapalooza, Music Midtown, and the iHeartRadio Music Festival. She is also featured on the covers of Magazines like Dork.
Streaming royalties
She dominates online music platforms with almost five billion streams, over 765 million YouTube views, and almost 42 million monthly listeners on Spotify. Her song, Broke Me First, has over 271 million views and, Greedy, has over 158 million views on YouTube.
McRae's success earns her steady streaming royalties and solidifies her music industry presence.
How many albums has Tate McRae released?
She has released two albums, but what is more interesting is that Tate McRae's album sales are over 50,000. Her best-selling album is Too Young To Be Sad, which is over 45,000.
How successful is Tate McRae?
Her success is shown in the records she has broken over the years. The total streams and views on platforms are also worth considering.
What record did Tate McRae break?
Her singles, like You Broke Me First, have been three times certified Platinum, have over two billion streams, peaked at number 17 on the Billboard Hot 100, and became international hits.
Also, her song, Too Young to Be Sad, broke records and became Spotify's most-streamed female EP of 2021. Greedy reached number 1 on the Canadian Hot 100 and Billboard Global 200.
She told Billboard:
I remember the day I was on a walk with my mum...and I was like, oh my God, I am like number one on the Bubbling Under 100 chat, and it was like, this is the biggest day of my life.
Her success peaked when she was listed as Forbes 30 Under 30's youngest musician in 2021. She posted on her Instagram:
Wowowowwo!!! WHATT just found out I'm in @forbes 30 UNDER 30 as the youngest musician...what an honor!!!
Tate McRae's net worth is in the millions and stats show it is rising. Despite her young age, she has had great success in her career.
Source: Briefly News
Favour Adeaga (Lifestyle writer) Dr. Favour Adeaga is an author, speaker, and coach. He graduated with a degree in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic, Ibadan, Nigeria. He did his internship at The Nation Newspaper and taught diploma students in Newspaper and Magazine courses at the Nasarawa State University, Keffi. He has curated the facts and life hacks category since 2018. Dr Favour is the author of several books available on Amazon. He currently lives in Nigeria. Email: favouradeaga@gmail.com