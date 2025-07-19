An Afrikaner woman showcased an update on her and her husband's ongoing bathroom renovation project, and many love it

A young wife showed off the amazing work she and her husband had done in their bathroom.

A local couple's ambitious home improvement project captured the attention of many internet users.

The woman, TikTok user @alienkaduplessis28, shared the clip on the platform and garnered widespread appreciation from viewers who were inspired by the duo.

The video begins with a brief glimpse of the old bathroom, then transitions into a detailed, step-by-step account of the ongoing renovation. The wife explains that they had been working on the project for nearly a week, showcasing the completed plumbing and wall tiling. A man assists with the floor tiling, which the wife notes was the final and most challenging part of the tile work.

The next phase involved installing all the new bathroom fixtures and fittings. The clip then shows the husband learning to install a toilet, a task the wife admits was quite complicated. They tackled all the grouting themselves, a process that, including the sculpting of the grout, took approximately two days.

DIY bathroom transformation

The extensive building and breaking work left their house covered in a thick layer of dust. To address the mess, they hired two helpers, and with the wife's efforts, the trio spent nine hours thoroughly cleaning the entire house. Embracing creativity, the wife consulted an AI tool for advice on how to spray her gold items without clogging. They successfully sprayed various items with aerosol before installing a new toilet, which they were delighted with, and a shower screen.

The couple who were working on a budget bought a gorgeous shower from Temu, which was a hit online.

SA praises the couple's DIY work

The clip received many views, likes, and comments from social media users who were impressed by the couple's dedication and skill. Many expressed their admiration for the lovely work, highlighting specific details of the renovation that they found most appealing. Some shared their own experiences as DIY enthusiasts, confirming they too enjoyed renovating their homes. Others enquired about the Temu code for the shower material, inspired by their beautiful results.

User @BabyLove said:

"Dit lyk flippen mooi hoor en ja toilet is soos puzzles bou😂. Ons doen ook als self en ja huis bly nie skoon nie. Kan jy di code share vir daai stort asb (it looks really nice. And yes, the toilet is like building puzzles😂. We also do everything ourselves, and yes, the house doesn't stay clean. Can you share the code for that shower please)."

User @its_zenefraser shared:

"Die teels lyk so mooi! Verak die vertikale plaaing van die teels❤️🔥 goue details is perfekte touch (The tiles look so beautiful! Love the vertical placement of the tiles❤️🔥 gold details are the perfect touch)!"

User @Heather added:

"Stunning!"

User @Renelle Coetzer commented:

"Jy maak my ook my hele huis wil oordoen 😁 Alles wat julle doen lyk so mooi (You also make me want to redo my whole house 😁 Everything you do looks so beautiful)!"

User @Bonnie in Scotland 🇿🇦 said:

"Girl, “stay at home wife,” I don’t think so. Jy’s ń content creator, professional makeup artist, skoonmaker, bouer en ek’s seker soveel meer. Respect! 🫡(You’re a content creator, professional makeup artist, cleaner, builder, and I’m probably so much more. Respect)!"

User @🇿🇦🇺🇲MichelleH2A♡Wife shared:

"Wow, wat is die code van daai stort op Temu (Wow, what's the code for that shower on Temu)?"

