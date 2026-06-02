Former Bloemfontein Celtic defender Tséliso ‘Frisco’ Khomari has reportedly passed away following a road traffic accident in his home country of Lesotho, according to confirmation from the national football governing body.

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Tséliso Khomari featured for Bloemfontein Celtic over two seasons in the mid-1980s. In 1985, he was part of the squad that secured the Mainstay Cup, before also appearing in the 1986 side that finished runners-up in the Champions of Champions final against Kaizer Chiefs at Ellis Park in Johannesburg.

That period marked the first time the Free State-based club, then under the ownership of Petrus Molemela, reached major cup finals. The team, coached by Dave Roberts, included a large contingent of foreign players, among them Basotho teammates goalkeeper Ronnie Malefetsane and midfielder Ambrose Mosala.

Beyond his spell in South Africa, Khomari also played domestic football in Lesotho, turning out for clubs such as Welkom Real Hearts in the old NPSL, as well as School Boys, Matlama, Rovers, and Bantu FC. Internationally, he earned caps for Lesotho in 1980 during World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaigns.

After retiring as a player, he moved into football administration and public service, eventually serving as vice president of the Lesotho Football Association before later being appointed Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communications, Science, Technology and Innovation.

Reacting to his passing, LeFA president Lijane Nthunya paid tribute, saying figures like Khomari played a crucial role in advancing football in Lesotho both on the pitch and in leadership roles.

Source: Briefly News