Reality star Kgalalelo Loveline Abinokhauno, also known as Mrs Leo, was found guilty of fraud in a R3.2 million dating scam case

The court heard how Mrs Leo and her co-accused managed to scam an American woman and a Canadian woman out of their hard-earned money

Sentencing proceedings for Mrs Leo and her accomplices are scheduled to continue on Wednesday, 3 June 2026

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Mrs Leo was found guilty along with four Nigerian men. Image: mrs_leo

Source: Instagram

The Real Housewives of Cape Town star Kgalalelo Loveline Abinokhauno (Moloko), popularly known as Mrs Leo, is set to be sentenced after being convicted of fraud for her alleged involvement in a dating scam. This follows previous reports that she had been taken in for questioning as law enforcement authorities continue their hunt for her Nigerian husband, Innocent Abinokhauno.

On Monday, 1 June 2026, the reality TV star appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court to be sentenced for fraud, alongside three others. Kgalalelo Loveline Abinokhauno appeared in court together with three Nigerian nationals, Uguchukwu Nawachukwu, Stanley Osakwe, and Bright Odumo Ogedengbe, for sentencing after they were found guilty of fraud for their roles in an elaborate online dating scam that defrauded two foreign women of more than R3.2 million. Her husband is still on the run. Previous reports state that he is wanted for fraud, perjury, and identity theft.

How Mrs Leo and others scammed R3.2 million from two women

Mrs Leo and her co-accused allegedly lured an American and Canadian woman through an online dating platform. They led them to believe they were communicating with an American engineer working on a project in South Africa.

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The fictitious engineer then alleged that they were facing a series of emergencies and asked the women for financial assistance, promising to pay them back once his finances stabilised.

According to National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila, the money was paid to Okil Management, Bright Ven Trading, and two bank accounts for the Glory Restoration Assembly Church, to which Mrs Leo and her co-accused are congregants.

“All the accused, except two, were principals and signatories on the church’s bank accounts. The church was used as a front to launder money,” Ntabazalila said.

Nawachukwu’s bank accounts were used to launder money, after which a substantial amount was deposited into the church’s account. He was the head pastor of the Glory Restoration Assembly Church.

Mrs Leo to be sentenced for R3.2 million dating scam fraud

During Monday’s proceedings, the court heard evidence from three social workers and a probation officer who submitted pre-sentencing reports.

Two of the reports recommended that Mrs Leo and her co-accused be considered for correctional supervision or house arrest, while another left sentencing entirely to the court’s discretion.

However, Magistrate Sabrina Sonnenberg raised concerns about the quality of the reports. She questioned whether the social workers had verified the immigration status of the Nigerian nationals. The social workers admitted they had not done so.

The magistrate also pointed out that the reports appeared to have been compiled under the assumption that the accused were still on trial, despite them being convicted.

Despite the conviction, all the accused continue to maintain their innocence. Sentencing proceedings are expected to continue on Wednesday, 3 June 2026.

Mrs Leo was found guilty in the R3.2 million fraud case. Image: mrs_leo

Source: Instagram

Nigerian rapper allegedly stole a South African's identity

Briefly News previously reported that Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby, real name Prince Daniel Obioma, was implicated in an identity theft scheme targeting South Africans.

3GAR Baby previously made headlines after crashing a R7 million McLaren 570S in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News