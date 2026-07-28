PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza presented the Chairman's Award to Jayden Adams' family at the PSL Awards on Monday 27 July 2026

Adams, who passed away on 11 July 2026, was buried on 25 July in Stellenbosch at a funeral attended by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and SAFA President Danny Jordaan

The gesture drew praise from South Africans who described Khoza's tribute as a class act honouring the late footballer's legacy

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PSL Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza presented the posthumous Chairman's Award to the family of Jayden Adams at the PSL Awards ceremony held on Monday, 27 July 2026, in a tribute that moved many South Africans.

Adams passed away on Saturday, 11 July 2026, and was laid to rest on 25 July in Stellenbosch. His funeral was attended by prominent figures in African football, including CAF President Patrice Motsepe, SAFA President Danny Jordaan, and Mamelodi Sundowns' Tlhopie Motsepe, who delivered a powerful speech in honour of the late player.

Khoza's tribute to the Adams family

The posthumous award was widely interpreted as a gesture of solidarity with the Adams family during their period of mourning. By presenting the Chairman's Award at one of South African football's most prominent annual events, Khoza ensured that Adams received formal recognition on a national stage.

Social media users responded to the announcement with a mix of appreciation and emotion.

Zakes Jeza wrote:

"That was a class act from the League Chairman. Well done Dr Khoza 👏👌"

Ketie Martha Monnanyane appealed for sensitivity in how South Africans engaged with the news online, writing:

"Fellow South Africans, imagine the family receiving an important award like this and later come across some comments here mmm, will they appreciate the award or feel like they were appreciating favours? Let's watch our minds and thoughts before commenting."

Mandla Moodley Ngubane acknowledged the chairman's gesture, saying:

"Mr Khoza shows so much gratitude to the Adams family; we appreciate your gesture."

A farewell attended by football's elite

The attendance of both Motsepe and Jordaan at Adams' funeral underscored the regard in which he was held within South African and continental football circles. Tlhopie Motsepe's speech at the service was described by those present as particularly moving.

The posthumous Chairman's Award represents one of the most personal tributes the PSL could offer to a player whose career was cut short, and whose impact on those around him extended well beyond the pitch.

Source: Briefly News