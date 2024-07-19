Where can you use your Truworths card? Full list of accepted stores

Truworths is a trusted South African retail brand that sells quality clothing and accessories at competitive prices. Investing in a Truworths card gives you access to early sale previews, cardholder discounts, and the chance to earn cash back based on purchases. Where can you use your Truworths card? Here, we discuss where you can use your Truworths card in South Africa and other essential details about owning a Truworths card.

Truworths has various associated brands that accept their cards at their stores. Photo: Truworths Fashion and Lilly Roadstones (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Truworths has been a popular retailer among South Africans since it was established in 1917 and has been listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) and Namibian Stock Exchange since 1998. With its head offices based in Cape Town, Truworths has over 728 stores in South Africa and an estimated 49 other African stores.

With significant brands, including Daniel Hechter, Ginger Mary, UZZI, and Naartjie, and house brands Truworths and Truworths Man stocked at the retailer, Truworths is one of the country's most popular retail stores. If you frequent Truworths, obtaining a Truworths card is worth your while through its various benefits.

Where can you use your Truworths card?

You can use the card at any of the retailer's stores, both nationwide and internationally. Askpedia reports that among other retailers, your Truworths card can be used at the following stores:

UZZI

Daniel Hechter

Loads of Living

Earthaddict

Earthchild

OFFICE London

Naartjie

Can you use your Truworths card at Identity?

Truworths allows customers to shop their stocked brands separately at individual stores. Identity, a local apparel and accessories store established in 1999, is among the beloved brands you can shop at separately.

Can you use your Truworths card at sportscene?

Apart from shopping at the brand stores Truworths stocks, you can also shop at selected retail stores that Truworths does not stock. This includes sportscene, allowing you to shop at any retailer's branches.

Some associated brands include UZZI, Identity, and Naartjie. Photo: Tom Werner

Source: Getty Images

Can you use your Truworths card at Totalsports?

Since Truworths allows customers to shop at sporting apparel stores sportscene, some want to know if Totalsports is included. As of 2024, no information suggests Totalsports is included in stores that accept a Truworths card.

Can you use your Truworths card at Mr Price?

Mr Price is another retail brand that does not support using a Truworths card at its branches. However, Mr Price offers shoppers a Mr Price Money store card with its perks, which can be used at any Mr Price, Mr Price Home, or Mr Price Sport store, both online and in-store.

Can you use your Truworths card at Edgars?

As of 2024, Edgars does not support their cards. However, you can open an account at Edgars, which gives you an Edgars account card that allows you to buy now and pay later, as well as other exclusive perks.

Where can you use your Truworths card online?

In addition to the above-mentioned associated retailers, you can shop Truworths online at any of their supported brands and retailers to obtain special perks with your Truworths card.

Other relevant questions

Now that you know what stores accept Truworths, what other information is there to know about Truworths as a customer? Here are some answers to customers' questions regarding the retail giant.

Your Truworths card can be used at Truworths partner stores to access exclusive deals and promotions. Photo: Tony Anderson

Source: Getty Images

Which stores are part of Truworths?

According to Truworths's group profile online, the following brands are exclusively owned or licensed brands that are a part of Truworths:

Truworths

Truworths Man

Trench

Moskow

Hemisphere

Identity

Daniel Hechter

Extream

Inwear

UZZI

LTD

LTD Kids

Finnigans

Outback Red

Ginger Mary

Earthaddict

Earthchild

Naartjie

Office London

Loads of Living

Hey Betty

Context

OBR

Emily Moon

Fuel

Primark

YDE

Which stores can you pay your Truworths account at?

If you open a Truworths account, you can pay any associated fees at various retailers. According to Truworths's website, you can pay your account via EasyPay at stores that accept the EasyPay option, which includes Checkers, Pick 'n Pay, Shoprite, Spar and Woolworths. You can also pay via the EasyPay customer app or EasyPay's website.

How can you check if an item is available in-store?

Navigate to the Truworths website and browse various clothing and accessories options. When you have found an item you want to purchase, click the 'check stock' button. Select the size needed and the closest store to you, showing the item's availability.

How can you cancel an online order?

You cannot cancel an order that has been confirmed and prepared for delivery. However, any purchased items may be returned under the terms and conditions of Truworths’s returns policy.

Is Truworths part of Woolworths?

Truworths and Woolworths are closely associated. In 1981, Truworths merged with Woolworths, forming the Wooltru (JSE: WLO) Group. Wikirate reports that in 1998, Truworths partially unbundled from Wooltru and relisted on the JSE, and in 2002, Wooltru divested all of its Truworths shares.

Answering the burning question,' Where can you use your Truworths card?' posed by many Truworths customers, customers can make the most of their exclusive Truworths card perks at various famous brands, including UZZI, Daniel Hechter, and Loads of Living. The stores that do not support the card provide customer cards that offer exclusive retail brand perks.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take based on the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

READ ALSO: Can you renew your car licence at PostNet? A quick guide for South African drivers

PostNet is a trusted graphic design and printing provider providing various services. Briefly.co.za wrote about whether South African drivers can renew their vehicle licences at the brand.

Can you renew your licence at PostNet? What other retailers and banks provide the service? Read on for details on PostNet's services and associated fees.

Source: Briefly News