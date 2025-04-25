Anele Mdoda recently got married to Bonelela "Buzza" James in a lavish Xhosa-inspired ceremony on 20 April 2025

Anele Mdoda posted footage showing her full wedding journey and everything that happened on her special day

Netizens flooded social media with congratulatory messages, celebrating Anele's beautiful marriage and suggested that she should sell rights to the wedding ceremony

Fun was had at Anele Mdoda and Bonelela ‘Buzza’ James’ lobola ceremony. The popular media personality and her lawyer husband set social media ablaze after taking their relationship to the next level during the Easter long weekend.

Anele Mdoda shares video of full wedding journey

Anele Mdoda continues to give her fans sneak peeks of what happened at her lobola ceremony with captivating content. The 947 Breakfast Club host took to her official X account on Friday 25 April and shared a video showing her full wedding journey from when the cows came home to when they had cake. The post was captioned:

“Camagu otherwise”

Mdoda paired the video with the song Yitshoni by Zimbini. The video showed Bonelela James and his delegation arriving at the Mdoda household on 20 April 2025. The video also highlights the various activities that took place on Mdoda’s special day including slow dancing with her husband to Idol SA Season 9 winner Musa’s wedding ballad Mthande.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Anele Mdoda's full wedding video

The video melted hearts with netizens congratulating Anele Mdoda and wishing her well in her marriage. Others suggested that she should sell the footage of the wedding to a broadcaster for a limited series.

Here are some of the reactions:

@my_xcape gushed:

“At this point I feel like I know you personally. I am so happy for you 🥹. Been listening to your show for years every single day, even after moving to the Eastern Cape, I still stream it. Congratulations 🥳 🙌❤️. Kwakuhle kwethu 🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳”

@bozzie_t suggested:

“This was a beautiful wedding. You should have sold rights to it.”

@zenaniii_ said:

“This has to be the most beautiful thing I’ve seen today🥹 Congratulations 🎉”

@KellyMakh mused:

“Such a beautiful celebration I wonder how your wedding will be if this wasn't it. Congratulations and all the best for your wonderful new journey ahead. I wish you eternal blessings and wonderful moments for you and your new family.”

@CmalatjiCrespo suggested:

“Okay, the story has to be on Showmax as a limited season. This was beautiful and yes, we like your news 🤭🤭”

Anele Mdoda's sister misses her wedding

Not everything about Anele Mdoda's wedding was met with approval by South Africans. Briefly News reported that social media users were quick to notice that her sister Thembisa Nxumalo was not at the wedding.

South Africans tried to get to the bottom of why Anele's older sister wasn't at the wedding. Some shared that it was normal for siblings to feud while others speculated that it had to do with their father taking a young wife.

