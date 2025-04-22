Anele Mdoda and her husband, Bonelela "Buzza" James, are making headlines after their emotional Xhosa-inspired traditional wedding, with pictures and videos circulating on social media

A viral video shows Buzza breaking down in tears during the wedding, prompting mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing admiration for his vulnerability

Relationship expert Paula Quinsee explains that crying in public reflects both vulnerability and strength, fostering emotional intimacy and trust in relationships

All eyes are on Anele Mdoda and her husband, Bonelela "Buzza" James, after their lavish wedding. Pictures and videos of the couple's Xhosa-inspired traditional wedding have been making the rounds on social media.

A video of Anele Mdoda's husband, Buzza James, emotional at their wedding, goes viral on social media. Image: @Thand_lee and Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Anele Mdoda's husband cries at their wedding

Anela Mdoda is still the talk of the town after her surprise wedding to her long-time boyfriend, Buzza James. Pictures from the lavish wedding ceremony started making rounds on social media when media personality Khaya Dlanga leaked pictures in a now-deleted Instagram post.

As expected, social media users have been in full FBI mode, looking for more content from the Oscar-nominated television producer's wedding. A video of Buzza James, breaking down in tears during the wedding ceremony, is making the rounds on social media.

The clip shows Buzza and Anele embracing each other during the legendary Ringo Mdlingozi's performance. Buzza then gets emotional, and Anele can be seen wiping the tears from his face. Watch the video below:

Fans react to emotional moment between Anele and Buzza

Social media users ran to the comments section to share their opinions. Some fans could not get enough of the moment between the newlyweds, while others shared mixed reactions to the groom crying.

@yangamessi said:

"Why is he crying 😭? I smell something here 😫 It seems like Anele is the Husband here 😪"

@BuhleTheFirst commented:

"😊 love is a beautiful thing. Congratulations to the two of them 🎊 🍾🥂"

@KamoMohlabeng added:

"You can see that Anele forced this marriage."

@KganyaShop94321 wrote:

"Love is beautiful. Congratulations to the couple. All the good things only in your marriage neh?🥰🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾🥳🥳"

@Owomthetho said:

"As long as he understands that he is marrying an Alfa female, he will be fine."

@sparx_ltd wrote:

"She should be the one singing and crying to him, not the other way around. Congratulations to them 👏"

Anele Mdoda’s husband, Bonelela “Buzza” James, became emotional during their wedding. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Psychologist talks about showing emotions in public

Briefly News spoke to relationship expert and psychologist Paula Quinsee about what it means when someone publicly expresses their emotions. She said crying in public can be a sign of both vulnerability and strength.

"Expressing emotions openly is a sign of both vulnerability and strength. Vulnerability involves the willingness to be open, genuine, and emotionally exposed, which can be uncomfortable, but it is key to building deeper connections with your partner.

"Strength comes from having the courage to express one’s emotions despite the risk of potential judgment or misunderstanding. Being open to expressing emotions builds authenticity in relationships, developing trust and emotional intimacy."

Thembisa Mdoda not invited to Anele Mdoda's wedding

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the sibling rivalry between Anele and Thembisa Mdoda is deeper than we had anticipated. Media personality Anele Mdoda tied the knot with her boyfriend, seemingly during the past Easter weekend.

Many netizens realised that the star's sister, Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo, wasn't invited to the secret wedding, which led to many speculating about what happened between the sisters, who used to be super close.

