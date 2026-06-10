Mbuyiseni Ndlozi broke his silence amid the explosive leaked WhatsApp chats involving EFF president Julius Malema

Social media users reacted fiercely to Ndlozi’s Instagram post amid the controversy, with some likening his behaviour to that of another embattled politician

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma previously criticised Ndlozi for his remarks on the anti-illegal immigration marches

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi broke his silence amid the leaked WhatsApp chats. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Podcast host and former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has found himself trending on social media after his recent Instagram post. This comes in the wake of a leaked and explosive WhatsApp conversation involving EFF president Julius Malema and police Crime Intelligence Operation Support boss Major-General Feroz Khan.

In the leaked exchange, Malema seemingly threw a jab at Ndlozi, who allegedly co-wrote parliamentary questions with Khan. The questions were designed to target former police minister Bheki Cele over his alleged relationship with convicted drug lord Timmy Marimuthu. According to the leaked messages, Khan first drafted the questions before they were sent to Cele by former EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in June 2021.

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi breaks silence amid leaked WhatsApp drama

As South Africans waited for Mbuyiseni Ndlozi to address the explosive leaked WhatsApp messages, he shared several photos on his Instagram account. On Tuesday, 9 June 2026, Ndlozi shared photos from his recent visit to Bethesda Methodist Mission, where he not only attended church but also addressed the congregation. The post was captioned:

“The other day at Bethesda Methodist Mission ⛪️”

See the photos below:

SA reacts to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi's post amid leaked chats

The post gained traction and sparked a flurry of reactions. While some likened his behaviour to that of another under-fire politician, others criticised him for giving the backlash sparked by the leaked chats the cold shoulder.

Here are some of the comments:

mlu_jali joked:

“You are pulling a Senzo Mchunu stunt associating with the church when the water starts boiling 😂😂😂”

_sibusisomahlangu criticised:

“Aii Mbuyiseni, the person you are becoming now is not make sure. There is absolutely nothing wrong about going to church, mara you are showing signs of a captured person. Kwenzalani sbali?”

zamangwanya_ recounted:

“The way I crossed fingers for you to sing a hymn at the end of your keynote address 🥹”

minkie.ko asked:

“Haibo uyamazi u Siyakudumisa Mbuyiseni?👏👏😄”

reviewallday speculated:

“I believe this is your way of saying the country must watch GOD redeem you 😍👏🔥"

nxa.sies advised:

“Be different. Address the allegations openly, transparently and with good intentions. Follow religious teachings. Make good with God and with the nation you serve.”

Bathini1985 suggested:

“You better pray harder, my guy. Things are not making sure you and your former leader 😂😂😂”

mawenza said:

"Bethesda Methodist Mission - a warm, friendly, loving and caring church. 🖤❤️🤍Your speech was on point. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽"

Mzansi reacted to Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s post amid leaked WhatsApp chats drama. Image: mbuyisenindlozi

Source: Instagram

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma tears into Mbuyiseni Ndlozi’s criticism

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that March and March Movement leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma tore into Mbuyiseni Ndlozi after he criticised the anti-illegal immigration marches.

Ndlozi made the comments during an episode of African Renaissance Podcast that aired on 8 May 2026.

Source: Briefly News