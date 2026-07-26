Ntsiki Mazwai Weighs In on Zulu King’s New Wife’s Qualities, Sparks Debate: “What Is Rubbish There?”
- Ntsiki Mazwai responded to a viral post listing qualities of an ideal wife after King Misuzulu kaZwelithini paid lobola for his fourth wife
- The activist agreed with some qualities on the list but dismissed others, triggering a heated conversation on social media
- Mzansi is divided, with some backing Ntsiki and others saying she should have stayed out of the cultural discussion
Activist and politician Ntsiki Mazwai has sparked a fresh debate online after weighing in on what makes a woman wife material, and not everyone agrees with her take.
The conversation was triggered by a post from X user ChrisExcel (@ChrisExcel102), who listed the qualities he believed described King Misuzulu kaZwelithini's new wife. The list included an engineering degree, natural hair, clear skin, never having eaten Jollof rice or Masango, and being a virgin. The post circulated widely on the back of the King's lobola negotiations for Swazi Princess Sihle Mdluli, held on Saturday, 18 July 2026, at the Mdluli homestead in Mgobodzi, Mpumalanga.
With 70 cattle paid, plus an additional 10 to her father, Princess Sihle officially transitioned from liphovela, meaning fiancée, to Undlunkulu KaMawewe Zulu, becoming the king's fourth wife. The title honours both her Swazi heritage and her new standing within the Zulu Royal House.
Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Zulu King's new wife's qualities
Ntsiki was not entirely on board with ChrisExcel's list. On Sunday, 19 July 2026, she wrote:
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"While the rest is rubbish, but natural hair, clear skin and educated is certainly a flex...."
The comment did not land well with a section of Mzansi, who felt she was being dismissive of cultural values central to the royal union.
See the post below:
Mzansi reacts to Ntsiki Mazwai's comment
Reactions flooded in from all sides of the debate:
@megzacafe fired back:
"Being pure is never rubbish!!! Not being touched by Jolof is a big flex."
@MakhanyaSbuda was blunt in his disappointment:
"You lost my vote, sista Ntsiki... You should have stayed out of this one! Growing up as an innocent, pure girl, did you want to be laid by every man, have different fathers for your kids? I'm with ChrisExcel on this; a Princess groomed to respect her body and culture! The false education narrative has destroyed Africa and South Africans! Being educated does not mean disrespecting your elders, traits & culture. You may be critical of some cultural practices, but with respect! Ancestors and God do not like the conduct of disrespect!"
@ledigakoketso offered a more measured view:
"I too don't think the rest is important; being a virgin is an important element in marrying a traditional & conservative man from a royal family. Don't agree with it, but it's a standing requirement. His king went against this requirement in the past, so maybe it's not nothing for him."
@Corneliusa2g5 asked:
“What is rubbish there, 😂”
Moja Love TV host Sihle Sibisi calls out King Misuzulu
Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Moja Love TV host Sihle Sibisi publicly condemned King Misuzulu kaZwelithini after a video surfaced showing him berating Queen Myeni,
The activist and Fake Pastors host revealed how and why the viral footage was leaked.
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Source: Briefly News
Tayananiswa Zvikaramba (Editor) Tayananiswa Zvikaramba is an entertainment writer at Briefly News. He previously worked as a profiler, sports, human interest, entertainment, and current affairs writer at Pindula (2016-2022) and iHarare (2022-2025). He holds a BA Honours in Archaeology from the University of Zimbabwe (2010-2013), YOAST SEO for Beginners (2023), YOAST Block Editor Training (2023), and YOAST Structured Data for Beginners (2023). Email: tayananiswa.zvikaramba@briefly.co.za