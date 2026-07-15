Moja Love TV host Sihle Sibisi publicly condemned King Misuzulu kaZwelithini after a video surfaced showing him berating Queen Myeni

Sihle, a close friend of the Queen who attended her royal wedding, accused the Zulu Royal Family of failing to protect Mdolomba and silencing abused women

The activist and Fake Pastors host revealed how and why the viral footage was leaked

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Sihle Sibisi revealed how King Misuzulu's video was leaked. Image: RAJESH JANTILAL/AFP via Getty Images, volumesbeauty/Instagram

Source: UGC

Moja Love television host Sihle Sibisi has come out swinging against King Misuzulu kaZwelithini and the Zulu Royal Family after a video went viral last week showing the King reprimanding his Queen, Nomzamo "Mdolomba" Myeni-Zulu, while visibly holding an alcohol bottle. Sihle, who hosts the DStv Channel 157 show Fake Pastors and Fake Marriages, did not mince her words — calling the King an abuser who urgently needs professional help.

Sihle is no stranger to controversy involving the Zulu monarch. She is a personal friend of Mdolomba and attended the royal wedding. Years before this latest scandal, she publicly claimed to have been the King's mistress. She even shared footage of him in a compromising situation, after the Royal Family accused her of fraudulently posing as one of their own. She also previously recorded the King directing insults at her while apparently intoxicated.

On TikTok, a visibly angry Sihle called for accountability, insisting that royal status cannot be used as a shield against allegations of abuse.

"This man needs help. Let us set his position aside and face the man directly. This man needs help. He is an abuser of women. Saying he is the King, the King who speaks no lies, that is a mistake," said the founder and president of the Kwanele Foundation.

How King Misuzulu's viral video was leaked

Sihle also offered context around how the viral footage ended up in circulation. She clarified that Mdolomba did not leak it herself, explaining that the video was recorded a long time ago. According to Sihle, Mdolomba sent it privately to an elderly woman within the Royal Family because that woman refused to believe her accounts of the abuse. She claims it was this royal figure who eventually released the video after a fallout with Mdolomba.

Sihle went further, accusing the Royal Family of actively suppressing the voices of women who suffer abuse within its ranks. She also pushed back against the narrative that Mdolomba alone has a drinking problem, stating that alcohol consumption among the Queens is far more widespread than the public is led to believe.

Sihle Sibisi calls out King Misuzulu after viral video

Central to Sihle's argument is the signal this situation sends to younger generations. She warned that boys who look up to the King may conclude that his behaviour is acceptable, which she described as a serious threat to the broader fight against gender-based violence. She pointed out that anti-abuse groups like the Purple Gang would have pushed for an ordinary man's imprisonment under similar circumstances, yet the King's position appears to be insulating him from the same scrutiny.

Sihle is herself a survivor of sexual abuse, having been among the women who shared their experiences in the BBC documentary Disciples: The Cult of TB Joshua, detailing alleged rape by the late Nigerian prophet.

TV host criticised King Misuzulu for abusing his wife. Image: MDNTV

Source: Twitter

Sol Phenduka reacts to video that allegedly angered Zulu King

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka shared a two-word reaction to footage of Queen Nomzamo Myeni that social media users allege rubbed King Misuzulu kaZwelithini the wrong way.

The Podcast and Chill co-host's reaction gained traction on X, prompting mixed responses from social media users.

Source: Briefly News