A video of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini with Shembe church leader Dumisani Shembe resurfaced on social media on 12 July 2026

The clip showed the two getting along warmly, which surprised viewers following a recent video of the king making disparaging remarks about the Shembe

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes, with many saying the king's private opinions had not changed

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Just days after King Misuzulu was filmed speaking ill of the Shembe church leader, a video of them happy together resurfaced. Image: @Zikamnyamane

Source: Twitter

A resurfaced clip of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini showing warmth towards Shembe church leader Dumisani Shembe has left South Africans in stitches. The old video was reshared on X by user @Zikamnyamane and quickly caught fire, but not for the reasons many expected. The footage filmed in KwaZulu-Natal shows King Misuzulu dressed in a white church robe, unclear whether he was presenting Shembe a traditional shield or if he was the giver.

A very different picture from recent events

The two appeared at ease with each other, smiling and sharing what looked like a moment of genuine respect and fellowship. The timing of the reshare is what had people talking. A separate video had recently surfaced, showing the king at home, swearing at his wife, Queen Mdolomba, and making disparaging remarks about the respected Shembe church leader. That footage caused significant upset and drew widespread attention across the country.

Watch the X video that has Mzansi talking below:

Mzansi reacts with humour

When the older clip appeared, many viewers thought it was new footage, while others took it as a sign that the king was trying to repair his public image. The contrast between the two videos was not lost on South Africans, who wasted no time weighing in.

User @MavoWorld said:

"Oksalayo, he will drink again."

User @ReadDrinkWater asked:

"Where is that guy he was referring to that ushela (was proposing to) the queen? Is that sorted?"

User @Ladygee231 laughed:

"I thought he doesn't like Shembe 😂."

User @Ntseku2 observed:

"Being famous is the pits. Every time you make a mistake, you must overcompensate to make up for the mistake."

User @Nondu_Ngca said:

"He said what he said 🤭."

User @giftbm noted:

"This is an old video."

3 Brielfy News articles about King Misuzulu

A local life coach called out women who defend abusive men based on their wealth or status, shocked that people were questioning Queen Mdolomba on why she filmed the king when he was swearing at her.

Phakelumthakathi shared concerns about King Misuzulu's breach of privacy in his home after videos of him drinking alcohol and wearing at his wife, Queen Mdolomba, were shared online

The Zulu queen shared a TikTok video of herself and King Misuzulu at a royal ceremony four days before leaked videos exposed alleged abuse at home.

Source: Briefly News