A viral video showing King Misuzulu swearing at his wife and drinking beer shocked South Africa

Facebook personality Phakel'umthakathi said the incident revealed how unsafe the King truly is

He called on South Africans to pray for the Royal Household rather than mock or criticise

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King MisuZulu ka Zwelithini (left) and Nkosikhona Phakelumthakathi Ndabandaba (right). Images: @PhakelaMthakath/X and Rajesh Jantilal

Source: Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL - Phakel'umthakathi has broken his silence on a viral video showing Zulu King Misuzulu KaZwelithini swearing at his wife, saying the footage left him deeply troubled, but not for the reasons most people might expect.

The video, which spread rapidly across social media on 9 July 202, shows the King drinking beer and directing derogatory language at his wife. The behaviour shocked many South Africans, given the King's standing as the monarch of the Zulu nation, the largest ethnic group in the country.

While much of the public reaction centred on the King's conduct, Phakel'umthakathi shifted focus to a different concern: the breach of privacy around the Royal Household.

King's safety at the centre of the debate

Writing on Facebook on 9 July, Phakel'umthakathi said:

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"I, too, am disappointed by what is coming to light, but what strikes me most is just how unsafe the King is."

He further criticised that the private affairs of the Royal Household are now known to everyone.

"In the privacy of their own homes, people speak of things they would never mention in public,"he said.

He drew a wider parallel to illustrate his point, noting that even the most devout and respected people have private lives that differ from what the public sees. His message was that no household, royal or otherwise, is without its hidden moments.

Rather than joining the wave of criticism, he urged followers to take a more reflective approach.

"Instead of laughing and criticising, I believe it would be better to pray for the Royal Household and the throne, for the monarchy is surrounded by evil," he wrote.

See viral video of the King here:

Social media weighs in

The post stirred strong feelings among his followers, most of them Zulu.

@Amanda Shine Lukhozi said:

"It's like this happened to me 💔😢 It hurts 💔"

@Cheesah OwuMalambane wrote:

"The truth is there is no home without secrets"

@Zakhele Ndlovu said:

"You are speaking the truth Phakela"

@Man W S Khumalo added:

"Wise words dear brother"

@Nkosinathi Mthembu responded:

"I hear you but this looks too bad"

Zulu King to meet with President Mnangagwa

Briefly News reported that King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and King Ndamase Ndamase of Western Pondoland are preparing to travel to Zimbabwe for a diplomatic engagement with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with xenophobia, regional migration, and minority rights at the centre of their agenda. The planned visit comes in the wake of South Africa's recent wave of anti-immigration sentiment, which culminated in nationwide protests and an ultimatum directed at undocumented foreign nationals on 30 June 2025.

Source: Briefly News