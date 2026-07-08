AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and King Ndamase Ndamase of Western Pondoland plan to travel to Zimbabwe to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa

The two traditional leaders proposed hosting a SADC Regional Minority Summit in Victoria Falls to reframe regional migration as an economic opportunity

DIRCO confirmed receiving the diplomatic request and said the visit would be processed through official protocols

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King Misuzulu plans to discuss xenophobia with Emmerson Mnangagwa. Images: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP and Jekesai Njikizana/AFP

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and King Ndamase Ndamase of Western Pondoland are preparing to travel to Zimbabwe for a diplomatic engagement with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with xenophobia, regional migration, and minority rights at the centre of their agenda.

The planned visit comes in the wake of South Africa's recent wave of anti-immigration sentiment, which culminated in nationwide protests and an ultimatum directed at undocumented foreign nationals on 30 June 2025. On 27 June, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with traditional leaders to address the escalating domestic climate around immigration.

Kings Propose SADC Summit in Victoria Falls

The two monarchs have put forward a proposal to host a SADC Regional Minority Summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Their intent is to reframe migration not as a threat but as a strategic driver of regional investment, situating the discussion within the broader framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed it had received the formal diplomatic request and stated that the visit would be processed in accordance with established official protocols.

King Misuzulu previously called on Zulu nationals not to attack foreign nationals. Image: Rajesh Jantilal/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Prior to the 30 June demonstrations, King Misuzulu played a significant peacekeeping role in KwaZulu-Natal. He instructed his royal regiments to protect foreign nationals living in the province and publicly urged communities to reject inflammatory rhetoric targeting migrants.

Zimbabwe Accelerates Repatriation Efforts

Mnangagwa has also called on Zimbabwe's private sector to help speed up the return of citizens who wish to come home. Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana reported that 21,291 Zimbabweans have been repatriated through government channels since May, with a further 56,832 returning independently. An inter-ministerial committee has been established to manage the reintegration of returning citizens.

Source: Briefly News