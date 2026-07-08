King Misuzulu and King Ndamase to Visit Zimbabwe for Xenophobia Talks With Emmerson Mnangagwa
- AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and King Ndamase Ndamase of Western Pondoland plan to travel to Zimbabwe to meet President Emmerson Mnangagwa
- The two traditional leaders proposed hosting a SADC Regional Minority Summit in Victoria Falls to reframe regional migration as an economic opportunity
- DIRCO confirmed receiving the diplomatic request and said the visit would be processed through official protocols
PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.
SOUTH AFRICA — AmaZulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini and King Ndamase Ndamase of Western Pondoland are preparing to travel to Zimbabwe for a diplomatic engagement with President Emmerson Mnangagwa, with xenophobia, regional migration, and minority rights at the centre of their agenda.
The planned visit comes in the wake of South Africa's recent wave of anti-immigration sentiment, which culminated in nationwide protests and an ultimatum directed at undocumented foreign nationals on 30 June 2025. On 27 June, President Cyril Ramaphosa met with traditional leaders to address the escalating domestic climate around immigration.
Kings Propose SADC Summit in Victoria Falls
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
The two monarchs have put forward a proposal to host a SADC Regional Minority Summit in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe. Their intent is to reframe migration not as a threat but as a strategic driver of regional investment, situating the discussion within the broader framework of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). South Africa's Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) confirmed it had received the formal diplomatic request and stated that the visit would be processed in accordance with established official protocols.
Prior to the 30 June demonstrations, King Misuzulu played a significant peacekeeping role in KwaZulu-Natal. He instructed his royal regiments to protect foreign nationals living in the province and publicly urged communities to reject inflammatory rhetoric targeting migrants.
Zimbabwe Accelerates Repatriation Efforts
Mnangagwa has also called on Zimbabwe's private sector to help speed up the return of citizens who wish to come home. Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana reported that 21,291 Zimbabweans have been repatriated through government channels since May, with a further 56,832 returning independently. An inter-ministerial committee has been established to manage the reintegration of returning citizens.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is a senior current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023. Email: tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za