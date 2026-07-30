The uMkhonto weSizwe Party has questioned the effectiveness of the deployment of the army in the Western Cape

Gun and gang violence continues unabated in the province, despite the presence of the police and the soldiers

South Africans weighed in on the comments made by the MK Party's Member of Parliament regarding the deployment

The MK Party has questioned the effectiveness of the SANDF deployment in the Western Cape amid continued violence in the province. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

WESTERN CAPE – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party has challenged the government over the ongoing bloodshed on the Cape Flats, arguing that the joint deployment of police and soldiers has demonstrably failed to protect communities from gang violence.

MK Party Member of Parliament Zibuse Cele directed a formal Parliamentary question to Acting Police Minister Professor Firoz Cachalia about the ineffectiveness of the deployment, as violence continues unabated in the province.

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been deployed to the Western Cape since March 2026 under Operation Prosper, conducting joint street patrols alongside the South African Police Service (SAPS).

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Cele calls for a new strategy in the province

Speaking about the deployment of the SANDF, Cele argued that the security presence has produced no measurable reduction in the murder rate. He also directed a question to Defence Minister Angie Motshekga and said both ministers failed to provide substantive responses.

"How can the brutal killings progress while police are deployed there? Worst of all, even when SANDF is deployed too. It seems as if they are failing," Cele said.

"They need to come together and come up with the right strategy to stop the brutal killings," he added.

The Western Cape police has defended the deployment in the past in the face of continued violence.

The SANDF and SAPS have been patrolling high-crime areas of the Western Cape since March 2026. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

South Africans weigh in on the deployment

Social media users shared mixed reactions to the deployment and Cele’s comments about it.

Khanyiswa Blanti claimed:

“Yes, illegal guns are being taken by 16-year-olds here in Cape Town. Soldiers being lifted down by police in a non-crime area. Two Soldiers on patrol at night. And you should look for these many guns in Cape Town.”

Colman Mronisto said:

“The preparation of soldiers for the Cape Flats was stripping them of their powers, so they operate like policemen. So, no wonder there is no progress.

Malome Nongphatshwa stated:

“The minute soldiers open fire and kill gang members, the first people to make noise will be the so-called Parliamentarians aka lawmakers.”

Sharon Sweet added:

“The army is really unnecessary here in Cape Town.”

Tumi Matsaba said:

“They are after Zama Zamas, those ones. They have failed.”

SANDF soldier killed in the Western Cape

Briefly News reported that an off-duty SANDF member was shot and killed in Delft South on 8 April 2026.

The SANDF were recently deployed to the Western Cape to assist police in combating gang violence in the province.

The soldier, who sustained multiple gunshot wounds, was found just after 10 pm by members of the Delft police.

Source: Briefly News