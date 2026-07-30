Kaizer Chiefs tied down teenage academy star Neo Bohloko to a new long-term deal through 2029 ahead of next season

Roc Nation Sports International confirmed the agreement, with the director of African football recruitment praising the 18-year-old

The South African youth international made his DDC debut at just 14 and was named the club's DDC Player of the Year at 15

Kaizer Chiefs have locked in teenage forward Neo Bohloko on a new three-year contract that will keep him at Naturena until 2029, with Roc Nation Sports International (RNSI) confirming the deal.

Kaizer Chiefs captain Brendan Petersen lifts the Toyota Cup after defeating Scottland FC. Photo: Kaizer Chiefs

Source: Twitter

Bohloko, who turned 18, has been among the most talked-about products of the Amakhosi academy system in recent years. His agreement with the club signals a clear vote of confidence from Chiefs in the youngster's ability to grow into a senior first-team contributor.

Roc Nation backs Bohloko's next step

Grant Veitch, Director of African Football Recruitment at Roc Nation Sports International, expressed his satisfaction after Neo Bohloko's long-term future with Kaizer Chiefs was secured, describing the agreement as an important step in the youngster's career.

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Veitch said Bohloko has consistently shown outstanding promise throughout his development at Naturena and during his time with South Africa's youth national teams. He believes the new three-year contract underlines the club's confidence in the teenager's ability and long-term potential.

He added that Bohloko is now entering an exciting stage of his career as he transitions into the senior setup, stressing that Roc Nation Sports International will continue working closely with the player to help him reach the next level.

Bohloko became part of Roc Nation Sports International's stable in July 2025, joining highly rated Mamelodi Sundowns prospect Siyabonga Mabena as one of the agency's emerging South African talents.

A record of early achievement

The young attacker has enjoyed a rapid rise through Kaizer Chiefs' development system. He made his MultiChoice Diski Challenge debut in 2023 at the age of just 14, becoming one of the youngest players to represent the club's reserve side.

Twelve months later, he was rewarded for his impressive performances by being named Kaizer Chiefs' DDC Player of the Year at only 15.

Bohloko also enjoyed an outstanding 2023/24 DDC campaign, finishing as Amakhosi's leading scorer in the competition. His goalscoring exploits further strengthened his reputation as one of South Africa's brightest emerging attacking talents.

The new deal marks another important milestone in the teenager's career as Kaizer Chiefs continue to invest in his long-term development, with plans to gradually introduce him into the club's senior setup.

Kaizer Chiefs warned against selling top star

Briefly News also reported that Kaizer Chiefs were warned over the possibility of selling one of their star players during this summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are reportedly considering the player's sale after dropping him from the squad that travelled to Spain for pre-season.

Source: Briefly News