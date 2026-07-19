A football analyst has urged Kaizer Chiefs not to sell Congolese striker Glody Lilepo this summer, warning that parting ways with the forward would be a costly mistake for Amakhosi.

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Lilepo has established himself as one of Kaizer Chiefs' most influential players since his arrival at the club. The striker is reportedly attracting interest from Libyan side Al Ahly, raising concerns among supporters and observers about a potential departure during the current transfer window.

**Analyst Warns of Long-Term Damage**

In an exclusive interview with Briefly News, football analyst Uche Anuma did not hold back in his assessment of what a sale would mean for the Soweto giants.

"Kaizer Chiefs selling Lilepo this summer is them losing their best player and it would haunt them next season," Anuma said.

The analyst's warning reflects a broader concern about the club's ability to replace a striker of Lilepo's quality, particularly as Amakhosi look to mount a more competitive campaign in the seasons ahead.

**Lilepo's Impact at Amakhosi**

Since joining Kaizer Chiefs, the Congolese forward has made a notable impression, becoming a consistent attacking threat and a key figure in the team's forward line. His performances have drawn attention from clubs beyond South Africa's borders, with the reported interest from Al Ahly underscoring his growing profile on the continent.

Whether Kaizer Chiefs will resist the interest or sanction a move for the striker remains to be seen as the transfer window progresses.

Source: Briefly News