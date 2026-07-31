SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan confirmed the next Bafana Bafana head coach will be decided at a National Executive Committee meeting

Hugo Broos officially departed on 31 July after rejecting a new contract offer that would have extended his tenure to the 2027 AFCON

Pitso Mosimane has emerged as the front-runner to take over, with Broos choosing to stay out of the succession process entirely

The South African Football Association has set next Saturday as the date for a formal decision on who will succeed Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana head coach, with SAFA President Dr Danny Jordaan confirming the announcement will follow a National Executive Committee meeting.

Jordaan disclosed on Friday afternoon at SAFA House, where he was joined by Chief Executive Officer Lydia Monyepao, Technical Director Molefi Ntseki, and Broos himself to officially mark the end of the Belgian coach's five-year tenure.

Broos exits after rejecting contract extension

Broos' departure brings to a close a drawn-out exit that played out publicly over several weeks. The veteran coach initially indicated to Belgian media that he had retired, a claim SAFA moved swiftly to dispute.

The association subsequently tabled a new contract that would have kept him in charge until the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations, but Broos turned it down. His original five-year deal, signed in 2021, expired on 31 July, which marked his final day in the role.

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His departure extends beyond the head coach position. Technical staff members Kopano Melesi, Grant Johnson and Sinesipho Mali have also confirmed they will not be continuing with the national set-up.

Broos steps aside on succession question

Despite having previously backed assistant Helman Mkhalele as his preferred successor, Broos declined to be drawn into the process on Friday. When asked about who should take over, he deferred entirely to Jordaan.

"My apologies, but I will not answer that question. I was coach here, and that's it — what happens after me? I think [Jordaan] is the man who has to decide it," Broos said.

"I think he knows, he knows very well what he needs, or the qualities needed for the next coach."

Jordaan offered a brief but direct timeline: "We… next week Saturday, we're having an NEC meeting — and that is where the decision will be taken, that will be next Saturday."

Pitso Mosimane, the experienced South African coach with an extensive record across the continent, has emerged as the leading candidate to take charge of the national side ahead of the NEC meeting.

Source: Briefly News