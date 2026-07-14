Ernst Middendorp believes Jayden Adams' death should prompt football to look beyond the immediate tributes

The veteran coach says the game must confront issues affecting players behind the scenes

His remarks come as the football community continues mourning the Bafana Bafana midfielder

Veteran coach Ernst Middendorp calls for deeper reflection on player welfare following the tragic death of Bafana Bafana star Jayden Adams at age 25. Image: Ulrik Pedersen

Source: Getty Images

Veteran football coach Ernst Middendorp has urged the football community to look beyond tributes following the death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams.

His comments come after the 25-year-old died on Saturday, 11 July 2026, in Cape Town. Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of death, while police investigations continue.

KickOff Magazine quoted Middendorp as saying:

"Everybody is shocked, everybody is devastated, everybody expresses condolences, but what happens after that?

"Do we truly reflect on what has happened? Do we ask the difficult questions?"

Ernst Middendorp stresses player welfare

The former Kaizer Chiefs coach questioned whether enough support exists for footballers dealing with pressure, criticism and uncertainty.

"There are environments where young players can cope with the enormous pressure, expectations, criticism, blackmail and uncertainty?" Middendorp asked.

He added:

"Talent development is not only about producing better footballers. It is about developing resilient young people who are equipped to deal with success, setbacks, and the demands of elite sport."

The tragic passing of Jayden Adams has prompted veteran coach Ernst Middendorp to question whether football is doing enough to protect its players. Image: Hector Vivas - FIFA

Source: Getty Images

Jayden Adams investigation continues

Adams had recently represented South Africa at the 2026 FIFA World Cup before his death. FIFA, government leaders and football organisations have all paid tribute while urging the public to avoid speculation until official findings are released.

The football community continues to mourn as investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death remain ongoing.

Middendorp believes Adams' passing should spark lasting conversations about player welfare instead of temporary expressions of grief.

Police update on Jayden Adams death inquest

Briefly News previously reported that police had shared a fresh update on the inquest into Jayden Adams' death as investigations continued into the circumstances surrounding the tragedy.

Authorities also appealed to the public to avoid speculation while the process remained ongoing. The update came as tributes continued to pour in from across South African football.

Source: Briefly News