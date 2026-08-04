Actor Tumisho Masha took to X to call out a Cabinet minister who was allegedly copied on a threatening email sent to a young female civilian

The leaked email, dated January 2025, references SAPS Crime Intelligence appointments and the exposure of two police commissioners

Mzansi reacted with fury, questioning why the minister remains in office and continues to receive full pay and benefits

Tumisho Masha questioned why a minister wasn't fired following a leaked email by Paul O'Sullivan. Image: tumishomasha

Source: Instagram

Actor and producer Tumisho Masha has added his voice to growing public outrage over a leaked email allegedly linking a sitting Cabinet minister to private investigator Paul O'Sullivan. Masha posted his reaction on X, questioning why the minister had not yet been removed from his position.

The post came in response to a widely shared claim by X user @MediaZaban865, who alleged that a minister was copied on an email in which the forensic investigator supposedly threatened a young female civilian. The user questioned why the alleged minister considered this acceptable, with Masha retweeting and sharpening the sentiment:

"And this minister is STILL not fired yet."

The leaked email Tumisho Masha reacted to

The partially visible document at the centre of the controversy is dated January 2025 and carries the subject line referencing an "appointment into SAPS Crime Intelligence." It is addressed to someone identified as "Mokwele, nee Mohajane," and makes reference to an entity called Forensics for Justice NPO, as well as the alleged exposure and removal of two commissioners, including a Commissioner of Police.

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The email has reignited public scrutiny of the relationship between powerful figures in law enforcement and private operatives, with many South Africans questioning the extent to which political protection shields certain individuals from accountability.

See the post that sparked the backlash below:

SA weighs in after Tumisho Masha reacts

The post drew sharp responses from users who expressed frustration with what they see as a lack of consequences for those in power.

Here are some of the comments:

@Alaskakid3 wrote:

"I don't see that happening under this presidency🤦‍♂️"

@mukovhedama pointed out:

"And he's getting full pay and benefits"

@Shiax25 alleged:

"Mchunu was being prepared by O’Sullivan to become president; they needed the funds from drug cartels for his campaign. Much more rogue cops to remove those that stand in their way. Cyril desperately needs a successor who will be on his side."

@Penelope_Mph0 claimed:

"He probably has files on Phala Phala; that's the only thing that can explain why he is still enjoying the taxpayers' money. 💰"

@Khati_KaSongo expressed bewilderment:

"I don't understand why this man ain't in jail already!!!! Like why does it feel like Madlanga Commission is tiptoeing around this man?"

Tumisho Masha denies being paid to post

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Tumisho Masha addressed rumours that he is paid to share his views on X.

Masha doubled down on his stance against illegal immigration, warning South Africans to stay vigilant about the country's future.

Source: Briefly News