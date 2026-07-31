Sdumo Mtshali Spotted Hitchhiking Despite Recent Mazda Sponsorship, SA Reacts
- A video of actor Sdumo Mtshali hitchhiking on the side of the road circulated on X on 30 July 2026
- Mtshali, who played the wealthy character Jonasi on Gomora, left fans baffled by the roadside sighting
- Mzansi couldn't help but ask where his Mazda sponsorship vehicle was after the clip went viral
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A short clip of Sdumo Mtshali thumbing a lift on the side of the road has sent Mzansi into a frenzy, with fans questioning what happened to the star's much-publicised Mazda sponsorship deal.
The three-second video, shared on X on 30 July 2026, racked up over 33,000 views and had South Africans talking.
Mzansi reacts to Sdumo's video
The irony was not lost on anyone. Mtshali is best known for playing Jonasi, the flashy, loaded character on the hit Netflix show, The Polygamist, a role that saw him land major career wins. Off-screen, he had also recently secured a Mazda brand partnership, making the sight of him catching a lift on the roadside all the more unexpected for his followers.
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The post caption "UJonasi is going to town" summed up the mood perfectly and set off a wave of reactions, mostly centred on the whereabouts of his Mazda. Watch the clip shared by @pmcafrica below:
@breezerm85: "But being famous is stress"
@OCEANSKY: I thought Mazda sponsored him with a car 🤔"
@_HappyMuriri: "Where's the Mazda?"
@DDT_PM: "And huyena ujonasi 😂😂"
@Fisaso_01: "Lol stunts will never end here !!!"
@simplytee23: "Why is this funny😭😭😭"
Some fans were simply amused at the contrast between his on-screen persona and the very real, very relatable moment of needing a lift. Others were convinced it was a publicity stunt, while a few were genuinely curious whether the Mazda deal came with an actual vehicle. Either way, Sdumo Mtshali managed to trend without saying a single word.
Sdumo embraces Netflix title
In a previous report from Briefly News, Sdumo Mtshali opened up in a recent interview on CNN about playing Jonasi Gomora in Netflix's The Polygamist, a character fans have grown to despise.
The award-winning actor revealed that strangers still call him Jonasi in real life, even after the show premiered on 12 June 2026.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za