The lead stars of Netflix's hit telenovela, The Polygamist, are basking in the glory of the show's success and enjoying major career wins

Riding on the wave of the show's global success, Sdumo Mtshali announced a new brand ambassador deal with Mazda South Africa

Meanwhile, his co-star Gugu Gumede landed the cover of one of South Africa's leading magazines, celebrating her return to the spotlight and her impactful portrayal of her character in the series

Sdumo Mtshali and Gugu Gumede celebrated their latest career moves. Image: itsgugugumede

Source: Instagram

Netflix's breakout telenovela The Polygamist has been a game-changer for its cast, and the momentum shows no sign of slowing. Lead actors Sdumo Mtshali and Gugu Gumede are both riding the wave of the show's global success, each landing a significant career milestone in quick succession.

Mtshali, who brings self-made businessman Jonasi Gomora to life on screen, has officially become a brand ambassador for Mazda South Africa. The actor took to social media on 24 July 2026 to share the exciting news with his followers.

"I'm proud to announce that I've officially joined the @mazda_sa family as a Brand Ambassador.

"In Japanese, the word Takumi means 'master craftsman'. It embodies a legacy of unparalleled skill, precision and a lifelong dedication to mastering a trade or art form. That is one of the reasons why this premium SUV speaks to me. I look forward to this amazing new journey with my Mazda CX-60 Takumi."

While Mtshali was celebrating his new partnership, Gumede had her own milestone to shout about. The actress, who portrays Jonasi's wife, Joyce Gomora in the series, is the cover star of True Love magazine's July–September 2026 issue. Draped in a Gert-Johan Coetzee creation, Gumede appears on newsstands now, with the magazine teasing that she "opens up like never before."

See the stars' posts below.

The Polygamist's rise to global dominance

The Polygamist premiered on Netflix on 12 June and quickly became one of the platform's most-watched titles. The 22-episode series racked up more than 23 million views in its first month alone, broke into Netflix's Top 10 in 62 countries, and claimed the number one spot in several markets.

Adapted from Zimbabwean author Sue Nyathi's 2012 novel of the same name, the show follows Jonas Gomora, whose life begins to crumble as the women around him compete for his love, loyalty and riches.

Its cultural reach has been extraordinary, drawing attention from international publications and even catching the eye of Hollywood actress Taraji P. Henson and even the co-CEO of Netflix, Ted Sarandos.

For Mtshali and Gumede, these latest achievements are just the beginning of what looks set to be a very exciting chapter.

Sdumo Mtshali was named the brand ambassador of Mazda South Africa, while Gugu Gumede secured a major magazine cover. Image: stainedglasstv1

Source: Instagram

Sdumo Mtshali embraces being the villain

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Sdumo Mtshali's reaction to being declared Netflix's most hated man, all thanks to The Polygamist.

During an interview, the actor revealed that people have started to call him Jonasi, saying he was impressed by the show's global reach.

Source: Briefly News