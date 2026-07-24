Miss Supranational contestants have unveiled breathtaking evening gown portraits before the grand finale in Poland

South Africa's Shannon Benting impressed pageant fans with a sparkling emerald green gown designed to stand out

The glamorous portraits have raised excitement as delegates prepare to compete for the coveted international crown

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Miss Supranational 2026 contestants showcased glamorous evening gowns before the highly anticipated finale.

Source: Instagram

As anticipation builds for the Miss Supranational 2026 finale, contestants from around the world are already making a lasting impression with their official evening gown portraits. The glamorous photos showcase a mix of bold colours, intricate beadwork and elegant silhouettes, giving pageant fans a preview of the fashion set to light up the stage when the winner is crowned on 31 July in Nowy Sącz, Poland

Contestants bring high fashion to the pageant

The evening gown portraits have become one of the most anticipated parts of the competition, with delegates using the opportunity to showcase their personal style and national flair.

According to The Citizen, several contestants have already emerged as early fashion favourites thanks to their striking designs and confident presentation. Among the standout looks are representatives from Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guatemala and Japan, each opting for unique gowns that reflect different styles while maintaining elegance.

South Africa's Shannon Benting turns heads

South African representative Shannon Benting is also attracting attention ahead of the finale. Her dazzling emerald green gown features shimmering beadwork, flowing fringe details and a dramatic silhouette that is expected to shine under the stage lights.

The sophisticated look has positioned Benting among the contestants many pageant followers believe could make a memorable impression during the evening gown competition.

See Shannon's dazzling emerald gown in the Instagram post below:

Excitement grows before the final night

Delegates from around the world turned heads with elegant evening gown portraits ahead of the Miss Supranational 2026 finale.

Source: Instagram

With the official portraits now released, excitement is continuing to build as fans count down to the crowning moment. Beyond beauty, contestants will be judged on confidence, stage presence and overall performance throughout the competition.

The evening gown showcase has already sparked conversations online, with supporters praising the creativity, craftsmanship and elegance displayed by delegates from across the globe. As the finale approaches, all eyes will be on Poland to see who walks away with the Miss Supranational 2026 crown and which contestant claims top honours for evening wear.

Nationality debate follows Romanda Hombir's crowning

Recently Briefly News reported that Romanda Hombir's crowning as Miss World South Africa 2026 has sparked heated debate online, with some social media users questioning whether she is South African because of her surname. The discussion quickly drew comparisons to the Chidimma Adetshina nationality saga, with some demanding answers while others defended Hombir and criticised the backlash as unfair.

The debate divided opinion, as supporters urged South Africans to celebrate the new queen instead of focusing on her background.

Source: Briefly News